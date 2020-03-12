Plane Crazy Saturday cancelled due to virus fears

Advertisement

The Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation announced March 12 that Plane Crazy Saturday, scheduled for March 21 has been cancelled.

“With uncertainty regarding the growing threat of the Chinese coronavirus COVID-19, the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation Board of Directors have made the decision to cancel this month’s Plane Crazy Saturday,” said the museum in a press release.

Plane Crazy Saturday is normally held on the third Saturday of each month at the Mojave Air and Space Port.

Future Plane Crazy Saturday events are on hold until fears subside and it is safe to resume.

The organizers did say that the planned presentation by Diane Barney will be rescheduled for a later date.

For future updates on Plane Crazy Saturday, visit www.aerotechnews.com.