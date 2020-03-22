Additional COVID-19 case reported at Luke

Advertisement

Medical professionals have confirmed one additional individual at Luke Air Force Base , Ariz., with COVID-19.

Military public health have notified those in which the individual came in contact. The individual is in isolation at their home.

There are now three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Luke AFB, and Luke’s leadership is continually monitoring the situation and working closely with the Arizona Department of Health Services and Maricopa County Public Health.

All personnel are asked to take actions to protect themselves and those around them by employing protective measures including practicing good hygiene, social distancing, and taking appropriate actions if experiencing symptoms of an illness. These measures can decrease the risk of infection and slow the spread of the virus.