Six confirmed COVID-19 cases at Nellis

Within the past 24 hours, Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada has confirmed two new positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, for a total of six.

All members are being treated and entered isolation at the time of symptom onset. The members will remain in isolation in accordance with CDC protocols.

Nellis continues to work closely with our federal, state, and local health officials to ensure our detection and response efforts are coordinated. Nellis AFB leadership is constantly monitoring the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

For Nellis-specific COVID-19 information, visit https://www.nellis.af.mil/COVID-19/.