Headlines – March 25, 2020

News

Pentagon orders halt to overseas movement for U.S. forces for up to 60 days over coronavirus-

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has issued a stop movement order to the U.S. military halting all travel and movement abroad for up to 60 days in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus through the ranks, Esper told Reuters on Wednesday.



F-35 testing at Edwards Air Force Base paused, impact to full rate production decision unknown-

F-35 tests necessary to complete the jet’s operational test phase have been temporarily paused as Edwards Air Force Base in California shuts down to help slow the spread of coronavirus.



With Iran tensions high, a U.S. military command pushes a dubious carrier strategy-

Amid heightened tension with Iran, the U.S. Navy is operating two carriers in the Middle East, and all signs point to increasing pressure from U.S. Central Command to maintain aircraft carrier presence that has ebbed in recent years as the U.S. focuses on competition with China and Russia.



Panel to recommend making women register for the draft-

A panel charged with evaluating the Selective Service System will recommend requiring women to register future military drafts, according to congressional sources briefed on the upcoming report.





Coronavirus

Three Army field hospitals ordered to New York, Washington states-

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy has issued deployment orders to three Army hospital centers, the service said March 24.



Four coalition members in Afghanistan test positive for COVID-19-

Officials with Operation Resolute Support announced March 24 that four coalition members in Afghanistan have tested positive for COVID-19 — the first confirmed cases of the virus among service members in Afghanistan.



As 4 troops in Afghanistan test positive, general asks for reduction in violence-

The first four confirmed cases of coronavirus among coalition troops in Afghanistan were reported March 24 as the commander of U.S. and coalition forces issued an urgent plea to the Afghan people to stop fighting each other and turn to combating the spread of the disease.





Business

Amazon opposes Pentagon’s proposal to reevaluate parts of its JEDI award-

Amazon Web Services opposes the Defense Department’s decision to reconsider certain aspects of the government’s controversial enterprise cloud award to Microsoft, arguing that the proposed action by the department isn’t “fair and rational” and will “preserve” Microsoft’s win, according to a March 24 court filing.



BAE execs explain the thinking behind their latest acquisition-

In late January, Arlington, Va.,-based BAE Systems Inc. announced two acquisitions to bolster its electronic systems sector, a move that reflected a combined investment of $2.2 billion.



Spirit AeroSystems temporarily suspends Boeing work in some facilities-

Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems announced March 24 that it is temporarily halting work for Boeing that is performed in Wichita, Kansas, and two Oklahoma facilities amid an outbreak of the new coronavirus.





Defense

Military suspends recovery of fallen troops from overseas battlefields amid coronavirus concerns-

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is even keeping already deceased American service members from traveling home.



U.S. Army to soon wrap up early testing of short-range air defense system-

The U.S. Army will wrap up developmental testing of its Interim Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (IM-SHORAD) system by June, paving the way for operational testing in the fall ahead of fielding.



A new training system for the Air Force’s airborne ICBM launch center is coming soon-

Next month, the Air Force is expected to get a new training system for its airborne ICBM command post after the older system was damaged in devastating floods in 2019.





Veterans

Veterans’ tips on keeping calm during coronavirus, staying safe-

As coronavirus deaths accelerate in the U.S., the outbreak has left Americans in a constant state of anxiety.