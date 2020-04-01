Headlines – April 1, 2020

Advertisement

News

Soldier dies in non-combat incident in Erbil, Iraq-

A service member with Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve died in a non-combat related incident in Erbil, Iraq, March 30, the command announced.



United Nations urges cease-fire in Afghanistan amid COVID-19 concerns-

The U.N. Security Council is urging Afghanistan’s warring parties to heed the U.N. secretary-general’s call for an immediate cease-fire to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure delivery of humanitarian aid throughout the country.





Business

Military leaders worry about health of commercial airlines-

The leader of U.S. Transportation Command is looking for ways to give them work.



Oshkosh wins contract to modernize US Army’s heavy tactical vehicles-

Oshkosh Defense has won a $346 million award to modernize the U.S. Army’s fleet of heavy tactical vehicles, according to a March 30 company statement.



State Dept. approves $194M upgrade deal for South Korea’s F-16s-

The State Department approved a sale of upgrades to South Korea’s F-16 fighter planes, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on March 30.





Defense

Navy can’t afford to slow pilot training amid COVID-19 pandemic-

Stopping the spread of COVID-19 in the Navy requires best practices not that aren’t always conducive to pilot training — training the service says it can’t afford to slow down.



Air Force will transfer 23 missions, 1,840 billets to Space Force-

Twenty-three Air Force organizations and 1,840 billets with space-related missions are slated to transfer to the Space Force within the next three to six months, service officials announced March 31.



Marine rotation to Australia delayed over COVID-19 concerns-

The annual six-month rotation of Marines to Australia has been delayed as COVID-19 continues to spread, according to U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific.