Roosevelt sailor dies of COVID-19-related complications

A sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam April 9 and died of COVID-19-related complications April 13, 2020.

The name of the sailor is being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification.

The sailor, tested positive for COVID-19 March 30, was removed from the ship and placed in an isolation house on Naval Base Guam with four other USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) sailors. Like other sailors in isolation because of COVID-19, he received medical checks twice daily from Navy medical teams.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., April 9, the sailor was found unresponsive during a daily medical check. While Naval Base Guam emergency responders were notified, CPR was administered by fellow sailors and onsite medical team in the house. The sailor was transferred to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam and moved to the Intensive Care Unit. The sailor was declared deceased of COVID-related complications April 13.

USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived in Guam March 27 for a scheduled port visit for resupply and crew rest.









