Boeing delivers 500th AH-64E Apache helicopter

Courtesy graphic
Production, flight test and deliveries of the AH-64E Apache helicopter continue at the Boeing site in Mesa, Ariz. With 500 AH-64E Apaches in service with the United States Army and defense forces around the world, the ‘Echo’ model provides enhanced performance; joint digital interoperability; situational awareness and survivability with reduced operational and support costs. First delivered in 2011, the AH-64E has been used in combat operations and peacekeeping efforts. Planned modernization of this multi-role combat helicopter ensures it is ready to fulfill operational requirements globally.
 
 
 

