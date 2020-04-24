Advertisement

Air Force

Dataminr Inc., New York, N.Y., has been awarded a firm-fixed-price contract for $258,661,096 for a commercially available license subscription that can leverage a variety of publicly available information sources, evaluate content to detect emerging events as they are developing and push alerts to users based on user-defined areas and topics of interest. The solution must be capable of distributing alerts in near real-time via email, web-based application and mobile platforms. The solution must be available commercially in the marketplace and able to scale to a Department of Defense enterprise capability and keep pace with developments and standards within the commercial industry sector. Work will be performed in New York and is expected to be complete by April 23, 2025. This award resulted after three firms were solicited and submitted bids. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $48,720,000 are being obligated at the time of the award. The Air Force District Washington, Joint Base Andrews, Md., is the contracting activity (FA7014-20-C-0016).

Aviation Training Consulting LLC, Altus, Okla., has been awarded a $7,281,483 firm-fixed-price modification (P00043) to previously-awarded contract FA8621-16-C-6339 for B-52 training system contractor logistics support and training system support center sustainment. The contract modification is for the third increment of the seven year basic contract. Work will be performed at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana; and Minot AFB, North Dakota, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2020. Air Force fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds will fund this effort. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $7,281,483. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



Navy

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Baltimore, Md., was awarded a $147,639,775 undefinitized contract action modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-20-C-5310 for the procurement of MK 41 Vertical Launching System (VLS) vertical launcher module electronic components. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Md. (44 percent); Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (39 percent); Waverly, Iowa (3 percent); Hampstead, Md. (2 percent); Dover, Penn. (2 percent); Chaska, Minn. (1 percent); St. Peters, Mo. (1 percent); Wooddale, Ill. (1 percent); Plainview, N.Y. (1 percent); Irvine, Calif. (1 percent); Roebling, N.J. (1 percent); Forest Hill, Md. (1 percent); Millersville, Md. (1 percent); Sterling Heights, Mich. (1 percent); and Red Lion, Penn. (1 percent). This modification provides the electronic components for MK 41 VLS, which is installed onboard Navy surface combatants (CG-47 and DDG-51 class ships) and multiple allied Navy platforms. MK 41 VLS stores, selects, prepares and launches standard missiles, Tomahawk, Vertical Launch Anti-Submarine Rocket and Evolved Sea Sparrow missiles. Work is expected to be completed by March 2025. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (65 percent); and the governments of South Korea, Finland and Germany (35 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and FMS funding in the amount of $29,527,952 was obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded April 17, 2020)

Trijicon Inc., Wixom, Mich., is awarded a $41,218,080 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the remanufacture of Rifle Combat Optics (RCOs). This contract provides for the materials, labor, equipment, facilities and missing/repair parts necessary to inspect, diagnose, test and restore the RCOs. Work will be performed in Wixom, Michigan, and is expected to be completed by April 2025. This contract has a five-year ordering period with a maximum value of $41,218,080. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) in the amount of $8,160,000 will be obligated at the time of award for the first task order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) – only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Marine Corps Logistics Command, Albany, Ga., is the contracting activity (M67004-20-D-0003).



Avian LLC, Lexington Park, Md., is awarded a $13,342,932 modification (P00068) to exercise an option on a previously-awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-17-C-0049) to provide support for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Integrated System Evaluation Experimentation and Test Department. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and services will include flight test engineering, programmatic, administrative, design, execution, analysis, evaluation and reporting of tests and experiments of aircraft, unmanned air systems, weapons and weapons systems. Work is expected to be completed in April 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) in the amount of $3,783,077; fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) in the amount of $90,000; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,549,886; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $28,732; fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,816; fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $144,756; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $310,238 will be obligated at time of award, $254,572 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Army

ECS Federal LLC, Fairfax, Va., was awarded an $83,099,372 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for to create combined artificial intelligence (AI)-platform prototypes enhance. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of March 26, 2023. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test, and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $83,099,372 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Aberdeen, Md., is the contracting activity (W911QX-20-C-0023).

Sherwood Aviation, Opa Locka, Fla., was awarded an $18,636,740 firm-fixed-price contract for overhaul/repair of CH-47 gas turbine engines. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 23, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-20-D-0051).

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., was awarded a $9,943,746 modification (P00044) to contract W58RGZ-19-C-0027 for continuation effort for the Gray Eagle Unmanned Aircraft System. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $9,943,746 were obligated at the time of the award. Work will be performed in Poway, Calif., with an estimated completion date of April 23, 2021. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Boyer Commercial Construction Inc., Columbia, S.C., was awarded an $8,686,240 firm-fixed-price contract for national cemetery expansion at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed in Columbia, South Carolina, with an estimated completion date of May 14, 2021. Fiscal 2020 Department of Veteran Affairs funds in the amount of $8,686,240 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston, S.C., is the contracting activity (W912HP-20-C-2001).



Defense Logistics Agency

Robertson Fuel Systems LLC, Tempe, Ariz., has been awarded a maximum $38,784,713 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery requirements contract for aircraft fuel tanks. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Arizona, with an April 23, 2025, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Ala. (SPRRA1-20-D-0034).









