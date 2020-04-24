Headlines – April 24, 2020

Advertisement

News

U. S Navy finishes testing every sailor on aircraft carrier hit by coronavirus, with over 800 testing positive-

One month after the first coronavirus cases appeared on the USS Theodore Roosevelt, the US Navy has finished testing all of the roughly 4,800 sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier.



After conflicting public statements, it’s not clear whether U.S. ships will start shooting at Iranian boats-

Iran shouldn’t be surprised if next time one of its speedboats zigzags in front a U.S. ship in the Persian Gulf and it ends up blown out of the water, but it’s not a new rule of engagement.





Business

Boeing completes new microsatellite prototype for the Space Force-

Millennium Space Systems has completed the design, production and integration of a new microsatellite prototype for the U.S. Space Force, the company announced April 21.



Germany won’t be buying U.S. planes to replace aging Tornados before 2022, official says-

Germany has not committed to buying 45 American jets to replace some of its Tornado fighter-bombers, the country’s top defense official said this week amid accusations that she formally indicated to the Pentagon that the multibillion-dollar deal would go ahead.



Poland aims to sign Javelin deal within 30 days-

Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz B?aszczak announced on Twitter on 21 April the completion of negotiations on the acquisition of FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank missiles for the Polish Armed Forces.



Pentagon’s cybersecurity certification plan includes continuously monitoring contractors-

A request for proposals outlines a portal where auditors would get automatic notifications if a company’s security score dips below a specified threshold.





Defense

Battle for the Arctic: Russia plans nuke icebreaker, U.S. counters China in Greenland-

Two Russian companies announced an agreement to build the world’s most powerful nuclear icebreaker, the first step in a bold new Arctic strategy Moscow hopes will bring riches and drive open lucrative new shipping routes.



U.S. more concerned about Iranian rocket than new satellite, general says-

The Iranian rocket that carried a military satellite into space is an immediate concern for the U.S. military because of its implications for the regime’s plans to develop long-range missiles, Air Force Gen. John Hyten said April 22.



U.S. could do more to deter Iran gray zone strategy, experts say-

When American administrations develop a deterrence strategy for Iran in the Middle East, a model to follow could be how Israel runs a covert military campaign against Iran in Syria while pursuing public diplomacy with Russia, a new report states.



Upcoming report to Congress on space acquisition expected to be ‘groundbreaking’-

Senior Defense Department officials are reviewing a report on reforming space acquisitions, according to U.S. Space Force Vice Commander Lt. Gen. David Thompson, who added the report could be sent to Congress in the near future.



Special Ops Command faces funding cuts-

U.S. Special Operations Command could see reductions in modernization investments in the coming years as the Pentagon focuses on great power competition.



U.S. Army confident any tech schedule slips are recoverable-

The U.S. Army is girding for modernization program delays and a rise in acquisition costs as the coronavirus pandemic ripples across its installations and through its network of suppliers.



Coronavirus pandemic delays key Space Force announcements on logo, basing-

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the new U.S. Space Force to shelve some key decisions that will help shape the culture of the new service, its No. 2 officer said April 23.





Veterans

Veterans Affairs coronavirus cases top 6,000 as vice president touts department progress-

A day after Vice President Mike Pence said that Veterans Affairs is “not seeing cases in its facilities increase,” the department’s coronavirus count topped 6,000 after one of its largest one-day jumps in the last month.



VA needs to do more to protect medical staff, former secretary says-

Former Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Dr. David Shulkin has high praise for VA employees caring for veterans and supporting the department’s public health mission during the novel coronavirus pandemic.



7,000 newly discharged veterans head straight for unemployment lines-

More than 7,000 newly discharged service members headed straight to unemployment lines last week amid a historic downturn in the jobs market caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Labor Department reported April 23.









