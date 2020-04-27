California Guard Soldiers aid LA Regional Food Bank to combat hunger during COVID-19 response

California Army National Guard Soldiers, currently assigned to Join Task Force 115, pack emergency kits for COVID-19 response at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in Commerce, Calif. on April 23, 2020. The 60 Soldiers have packed over 35,000 boxes filled with shelf stable food items for the Los Angeles community since they begin operations at the food bank.
California Army National Guard Soldiers, currently assigned to Join Task Force 115, roll boxes down a conveyer belt to be assembled into emergency kits for COVID-19 response at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in Commerce, Calif. on April 23, 2020. The 60 Soldiers aiding the food bank run three different assembly lines and are responsible for packing over 10,000 boxes per day comprised of shelf stable food items for local seniors, families, and those impacted by COVID-19.
California Army National Guard Soldiers, currently assigned to Join Task Force 115, pack emergency kits for COVID-19 response at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in Commerce, Calif. on April 23, 2020. The 60 Soldiers have packed over 35,000 boxes filled with shelf stable food items for the Los Angeles community since they begin operations at the food bank.
Spec. Havana Speights, an information technology specialist with the 240th Signal Battalion, currently assigned to Joint Task Force 115, packs spaghetti boxes into emergency kits for COVID-19 response at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in Commerce, Calif. on April 23, 2020. The 60 Soldiers aiding the food bank run three different assembly lines and are responsible for packing over 10,000 boxes a day comprised of shelf stable food items for local seniors, families, and those impacted by COVID-19.
Spec. Daniel Flores, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 756th Transportation Company, currently assigned to Joint Task Force 115 packs emergency kits for COVID-19 response at the Los Angeles Food Bank in Commerce, Calif. on April 23, 2020. The 60 Soldiers aiding the food bank run three different assembly lines and are responsible for packing over 10,000 boxes per day comprised of shelf stable food items for local seniors, families, and those impacted by COVID-19.
Staff Sgt. William Craddock, a motor transport operator with the 756th Transportation Company, currently assigned to Joint Task Force 115, rolls an emergency kit filled with dry goods for COVID-19 response down a conveyer belt at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank on April 23, 2020. The 60 Soldiers have packed over 35,000 boxes filled with shelf stable food items for the Los Angeles community since they begin operations at the food bank.
California Guard Soldiers aid LA Regional Food Bank to combat hunger during COVID-19 response
California Army National Guard Soldiers, currently assigned to Join Task Force 115, pack emergency kits for COVID-19 response at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in Commerce, Calif. on April 23, 2020. The 60 Soldiers have packed over 35,000 boxes filled with shelf stable food items for the Los Angeles community since they begin operations at the food bank.