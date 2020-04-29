USS America conducts cleaning stations

Advertisement

PHILIPPINE SEA–Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (handling) Airman Taijonn Adkins, from Lancaster, Calif., assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), sanitizes gym equipment in the ship’s strength gym. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.