News Briefs – May 1, 2020

Advertisement

Greek PM confirms Canadian military helicopter has crashed

Greece’s prime minister has expressed his condolences after a Canadian military helicopter crashed off the coast of a Greek island during NATO maneuvers.

A Greek navy helicopter was taking part in the search for the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter that went missing on April 29 night, defense officials said. The effort was being coordinated by Italian authorities.

“I express my grief over the crash of the Canadian helicopter in the Ionian Sea last night,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday, speaking in parliament.

He said he would contact Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to express his government’s condolences.

There was no immediate word on the exact number of crew aboard the helicopter.

The Canadian armed forces said the helicopter had been “involved in an accident” and that the families of the missing crew members had been contacted but gave no further details.

The search was being carried out west of the Greek island of Kefalonia, where the maneuvers were being held as part of a NATO naval operation run from Naples, Italy. AP



Northrop Grumman reports first quarter earnings

Northrop Grumman on April 29 reported first-quarter profit of $868 million.

On a per-share basis, the Falls Church, Va.,-based company said it had profit of $5.15.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.42 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $8.62 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.47 billion.

Northrop Grumman expects full-year earnings in the range of $21.80 to $22.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $35 billion to $35.4 billion.

Northrop Grumman shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has decreased 11 percent. The stock has risen 24 percent in the last 12 months. AP









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact