Lockheed Martin’s PrSM proves reliability in third U.S. Army flight test

Lockheed Martin successfully tested its next-generation long-range missile designed for the Army’s Precision Strike Missile program at White Sands Missile Range, N.M.

All objectives were achieved in the third and final flight demonstration as part of the Technology Maturation and Risk Reduction phase of the program. Today’s flawless performance follows a highly accurate inaugural flight last December and equally successful March 10 test event.

PrSM was fired from Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS™) launcher and flew approximately 85 kilometers to the target area, culminating in a highly accurate and lethal warhead event.

“Today’s PrSM test, a highly stressful short-range shot, represents the third successful flight test proving the effectiveness, survivability and reliability of the tactical baseline missile,” said Gaylia Campbell, vice president of Precision Fires and Combat Maneuver Systems at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.

Test objectives included confirming flight trajectory, range and accuracy from launch to warhead event, as well as warhead lethality, HIMARS launcher integration and overall missile performance.

Last month, the success of PrSM’s test flights, program execution and overall performance resulted in Lockheed Martin earning the privilege to move to the next phase and continue maturation of the next-generation long-range precision fires solution for the U.S. Army.

“We’ve validated the design and performance of our baseline tactical missile and are already working with our Army partner on Engineering Design Testing, production readiness and fielding requirements to support the future needs of the Soldier,” Campbell said.

The next-generation precision-strike, surface-to-surface weapon system will deliver enhanced capabilities for attacking, neutralizing, suppressing and destroying targets at depth on the battlefield and gives field artillery units a new long-range capability while supporting brigade, division, corps, Army, theater, Joint and Coalition forces.

For more than 40 years, Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control has been the leading designer and manufacturer of long-range, surface-to-surface precision strike solutions providing highly reliable, combat-proven systems like MLRS, HIMARS, ATACMS and Guided MLRS to domestic and international customers.









