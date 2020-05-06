Headlines – May 6, 2020

Advertisement

News

Esper: Flat budget could speed cutting of legacy programs-

If the Pentagon faces tighter budgets in the coming years, departmental planners should look to cut legacy programs first in order to preserve funding for modernization requirements, Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters May 5.



As coronavirus spreads, U.S. military attempts to secure ‘no-fail’ missions-

In late February, Brig. Gen. Pete Fesler prepared about 130 troops under his command to mobilize for a new mission, one that would take them away from their families and involve extensive precautions to keep service members safe.



Fired Theodore Roosevelt commander Brett Crozier reassigned to San Diego-

The former captain of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt who was fired last month after sounding the alarm to help his coronavirus-stricken crew has left Guam and taken a temporary staff job with Naval Air Forces in San Diego, officials confirmed May 5.





Business

U.S. Army’s future vertical lift plan may have a supplier problem-

Army rotorcraft programs could net industry an average of $8 billion to 10 billion per year over the next decade — but defense companies can expect major challenges for its lower-tier suppliers, some of whom might choose not to come along for the ride.



Israel acquires FireFly loitering munition for close combat-

Israel’s Ministry of Defense has procured the FireFly, a lightweight loitering munition designed for infantry and special forces.



Here’s what Space Development Agency wants from its first 10 satellites-

The Space Development Agency is seeking proposals for its first batch of satellites, which will make up its initial transport layer — an on-orbit mesh network that will connect space-based sensors with terrestrial shooters.



Navy’s nuclear propulsion maker sees support for 2nd Virginia-Class attack boat in FY 2021-

Support for adding a second Virginia-class fast attack submarine to the Fiscal Year 2021 budget is growing on Capitol Hill, according to executives from BWX Technologies, the maker of the Navy’s nuclear propulsion units.



DOD CIO makes case for sticking with JEDI-

No current cloud, commercial or military, lets frontline troops access both classified and unclassified data from all over the world, Dana Deasy told Breaking Defense. That makes JEDI unique – and too complex to split up among multiple contractors.





Defense

COVID-19 hospitalization rate 50 times higher in the military than in overall U.S.-

With 100 coronavirus-positive service members hospitalized so far, the military’s cumulative hospitalization rate of 2 percent is 50 times higher than the U.S. hospitalization rate reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



‘No need to test the entire force’: Military sets new COVID-19 targets-

The Pentagon made it clear May 5 that it does not intend to test the entire 2 million-person force, but the Department of Defense is only at about 50 percent capacity to meet its current testing goals.



Immigrant soldiers sue to become U.S. citizens, saying DOD broke its promise-

Six soldiers have filed a class-action lawsuit charging that the U.S. promise of citizenship for service — dating back to the nation’s founding — has been broken by the Pentagon’s restrictive policies on naturalization.



Next test of Air Force’s Advanced Battle Management System is delayed again-

The Air Force won’t be holding a second round of experiments for the Advanced Battle Management System until at least August or September, the head of U.S. Northern Command said May 4.





Veterans

VA coronavirus deaths skyrocket as department revises its records-

The number of deaths from coronavirus connected to the Veterans Affairs health system rose more than 80 percent over the last week as department officials updated their public accounting of cases of the fast-spreading virus.



Retired Gen. Frederick Kroesen, whose career spanned from WWII to the late Cold War, dies at 97-

Retired Gen. Frederick Kroesen, who fought his way into Germany as a World War II infantry officer and survived a Cold War assassination attempt as the Army’s commander in Europe, died at the age of 97.



Commemoration of VE Day 75th anniversary goes virtual-

Events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II may have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped one organization from putting together a series of programs specifically designed to adhere to the unique age of social distancing.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact