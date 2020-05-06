Javelin joint venture completes first F-model missile

Advertisement

The Javelin™ Joint Venture team, a partnership of Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a business of Raytheon Technologies, and Lockheed Martin completed the first production Javelin F-Model (FGM-148F) missile.

Javelin is a versatile, man-portable, fire-and-forget weapon system. The F-Model has an advanced, multipurpose warhead that can defeat current and future armor, including explosive reactive armor. The F-Model also adds a fragmenting steel case to take out soft targets and light armored vehicles.

“The F-Model combines multiple features such as blast fragmentation and high-explosive anti-tank into a single warhead,” said David Pantano, Javelin Joint Venture vice president and Lockheed Martin Javelin program director. “We’re helping prepare our warfighters for any mission by reducing the need for different rounds for different targets.”

Javelin has been used extensively in combat operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. U.S. and coalition forces have used the Javelin in more than 5,000 engagements since its deployment in 1996.

With orders for more than 45,000 Javelin missiles, the system is expected to be in the U.S. military’s operational inventory through 2050. As such, Javelin is subject to continual upgrades to retain overmatch against emerging threats and to support evolving operational needs.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact