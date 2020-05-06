News Briefs – May 6, 2020

Advertisement

U.S. awards 29 Purple Hearts for brain injuries in Iran attack

Six Army soldiers who were injured in a ballistic missile attack in Iraq in January have been awarded Purple Hearts, and 23 others have been approved for the award and will get them later this week, U.S. Central Command said May 4.

Navy Capt. Bill Urban said the awards were approved by Lt. Gen. Pat White, the top U.S. commander in Iraq, following a review.

About 110 U.S. service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after the Iranian ballistic missile attack at al-Asad Air Base in Iraq on Jan. 8.

Initially, commanders and President Donald Trump said there were no injuries during the attack. But after several days, troops began exhibiting concussion-like symptoms and the military started evacuating some from Iraq.

Trump triggered criticism when he dismissed the injuries as “not very serious” and described them as headaches and other things.

Traumatic brain injury, or TBI, became a bigger concern for the military in recent years as more and more troops in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars began suffering from head injuries from bombings and other explosions.

Medical science improved its understanding of its causes and effects on brain function. It can involve varying degrees of impairment of thinking, memory, vision, hearing and other functions. The severity and duration of the injury can vary widely.

According to Urban, the first six Purple Hearts were given to soldiers in Iraq and Kuwait. The other soldiers are in the United States and will get their awards in the coming days. He said 80 service members were considered for the awards, and each recommendation package submitted by unit leaders was evaluated by a review board based on Army and Air Force regulations.

Urban said that a TBI diagnosis doesn’t automatically qualify a service member for a Purple Heart. AP



Gulfstream lays off nearly 700 employees in Georgia

An aerospace company announced it laid off nearly 700 employees at its Georgia facility amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gulfstream, a company that makes business and military jets, laid off 699 employees in Savannah, Ga., due to a decline in revenue, the company said Monday in a statement reported by news outlets.

Heidi Fedak, the company’s director of corporate communications, said the cost cutting measures Gulfstream put in place were not “sufficient” to overcome the impact of the virus outbreak on their operations. Some employees that were laid off may receive severance pay and get their benefits extended, she added.

The Savannah Morning News reported last week the company experienced a delay in the delivery of 11 jets and suffered a $549 million decline in revenue during the first quarter of this year.

The company, which employs nearly 18,000 people worldwide and about 10,000 in Georgia, also laid off 446 domestic workers across 10 U.S. cities in October, the Savannah Morning News reported. AP









