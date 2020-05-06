Public prayer gatherings taking place on national holiday

Advertisement

LANCASTER, Calif.–In lieu of this year’s Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, City Hall’s noon flag pole prayer and the evening Stadium event, PRAY AV has scheduled two outside events while presenting an online prayer event simultaneously to celebrate and participate in the National Day of Prayer on May 7, 2020.

The outside events will consist of community citizens kneeling in prayer at two public areas and asking everyone who cannot be at the public places to go out and kneel in their front yard or sidewalk of their house, or apartment complex in their respective city, while praying the prayer points simultaneously.

The prayer event will last 30 minutes, at each of the public locations and online. It is important for all public participants to maintain social distancing six feet apart at all times and to wear a mask. Participants are encouraged to bring something soft to kneel on the sidewalk.

In Palmdale, the event will be held at 5 p.m. on all four corners of Rancho Vista and 10th Street West. In Lancaster, the event will be held at 6 p.m. on all four corners of Avenue K and 10th Street West. This is a prayer activity only for those participating in humility, fasting and prayer. Intentions are to seek the hand of God for His help and mercy on our city, state and nation. Protesting will not be permitted by organizers for this event.

Pastor Eddie Barragan, the event committee chairman, will be leading the prayers. Examples of prayers include; prayers for medical professionals in our city hospitals, law enforcement, city governments, schools, the youth, businesses, for the infirmed, good health for our citizens, for the virus to be eradicated, for our nation’s economy to recover and return strong etcetera.

Photos of the activity will be posted on #PrayAV@facebook.

For more information contact Ed Barragan at edjbarragan1@icloud.com or 661-485-0523.