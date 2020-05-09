The war ends in Europe

Advertisement

Victory in Europe, or V-E Day, is the day celebrating the formal acceptance by the Allied nations of Nazi Germany’s surrender of its armed forces. German military leaders signed the surrender documents at various locations in Europe on May 8. The surrender prompted mass celebrations in European and American cities. President Harry S. Truman dedicated V-E Day to President Roosevelt, who had died just weeks earlier, and is quoted with saying “Our victory is only half over,” in reference to continued fighting in the Pacific Theater.