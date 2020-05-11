Headlines – May 11, 2020

Advertisement

News

Chief of Naval Operations quarantined after coming in contact with a relative with COVID-19-

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday will be quarantined for one week after coming into contact with a relative with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a U.S. official confirmed on May 10.



Iran naval accident is said to kill at least 19 during exercise-

One ship reportedly fired at and sank a missile ship during target practice, in another public disaster for Iran’s military.





Business

Greece, Israel deal spotlight leasing model for military UAVs-

Greece’s Hellenic Ministry of National Defense will lease unmanned aerial vehicles from Israel, in a deal that offers up an alternative to pricey acquisitions amid budgetary constraints.



U.S. defense firms hiring thousands amid record unemployment-

Pentagon spending on missiles, satellites, and nuclear weapons fuels a production boom, as firms fight off commercial aerospace downturn.



Pandemic delays industry day for Marine Corps light armored vehicle replacement-

The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced the Marine Corps to postpone the industry day it had scheduled this month for its new reconnaissance vehicle effort. But the service still plans to invite industry to submit ideas for vehicle prototypes next spring.





Defense

New Defense Department coronavirus cases trending downward-

After a mid-April high that saw a one-week jump of more than 4,600 COVID-19 cases, the number of new cases among troops, dependents, civilians and contractors has been decreasing weekly, according to data released by the Defense Department on May 8.



Five things Navy, Marine Corps want in a new light amphibious warship-

Details have emerged about a new class of amphibious warships that Navy and Marine Corps leaders say will be essential to competing with near-peer adversaries at sea.



Navy needed targets to mimic supersonic anti-ship missiles so they bought real ones from Russia-

After the fall of the Soviet Union, the Navy acquired the same Kh-31 missiles that threatened its ships and made them into anti-ship missile targets.





Veterans

Schumer calls on VA to explain use of unproven drug on veterans for coronavirus-

The Senate’s top Democrat on Sunday called on the Department of Veterans Affairs to explain why it allowed the use of an unproven drug on veterans for the coronavirus, saying patients may have been put at unnecessary risk.



Veteran unemployment up to nearly 12 percent amid coronavirus crisis-

Veterans unemployment jumped to nearly 12 percent in April as the country’s total jobless rate rose to its highest levels since the Great Depression because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



VA’s active coronavirus cases drop as leadership talks of reopening facilities-

The number of active coronavirus cases among Veterans Affairs patients dropped nearly 10 percent in recent days as department officials outlined plans to reopen some hospitals for non-urgent needs and visitors in coming weeks.



Here’s VA’s 3-part plan to resume full services for veterans-

As the number of active COVID-19 cases among its patients declined slightly this week, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced a three-part plan for resuming operations at its facilities in the coming months.