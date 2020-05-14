Cygnus says farewell to space station

Advertisement
Northrup Grumman’s Cygnus resupply ship, with its prominent cymbal-shaped UltraFlex solar arrays, is pictured in the grips of the Canadarm2 robotic arm moments before its release ending its 83-day stay at the International Space Station on May 11, 2020.
Within 24 hours of its release, Cygnus began its secondary mission, hosting the Spacecraft Fire Safety Experiment — IV (Saffire-IV), which provides an environment to safely study fire in microgravity. It also deployed a series of payloads. Northrop Grumman flight controllers in Dulles, Va., will initiate Cygnus’ deorbit to burn up in Earth’s atmosphere May 29.
