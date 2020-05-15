Headlines – May 15, 2020

Advertisement

News

Tensions with Iran, its proxies led to accelerated transfer of bases housing coalition troops to Iraqi forces-

An inspector general report detailed how tensions between Iran and its militia forces with the U.S. led to an accelerated transfer of several bases to Iraqi troops over force protection issues.



U.S. increases military pressure on China as tensions rise over pandemic-

The United States is upping military pressure on China amid increased tensions over the South China Sea and accusing Beijing of seeking to leverage the coronavirus pandemic to extend its sphere of influence in the region.





Business

Trump has questions about the F-35 supply chain. Here are some answers-

During a morning cable news appearance May 14, U.S. President Donald Trump blasted the F-35s global supply chain and hinted he might intercede to bring more work on the Lockheed Martin-made jet back to the United States.



Jennifer Santos, Pentagon industrial policy chief, exiting role-

Jennifer Santos, the U.S. Defense Department’s primary liaison to the defense industry and a key player in the department’s COVID-19 response, is departing as head of industrial policy to take a new role with the Navy, the Pentagon has confirmed to Defense News.



Intelsat declares bankruptcy-

Satellite communications provider Intelsat declared bankruptcy May 13, although its subsidiary which provides services to the Department of Defense is not part of the Chapter 11 proceedings.



Defense firm advocates for ‘hybrid procurement system’ to save billions in the UK-

Adopting a new hybrid procurement system could save Britain’s Ministry of Defence billions of pounds and get cutting edge technology in the hands of troops faster, a top American satellite communications company argued to the parliamentary Defence Committee.



Government watchdog rejects Airbus protest over helicopter contract-

Leonardo has restarted work on the U.S. Navy’s new training helicopter after its competitor’s protest of the contract was rejected by the Government Accountability Office.



Oshkosh, Saudi Arabia’s Al Tadrea launch joint venture to make armored vehicles-

American firm Oshkosh Defense and Saudi Arabia’s Al Tadrea Manufacturing Company have established a joint venture to manufacture armed vehicles in the kingdom.



Coronavirus hampering defense contractor operations, reader survey finds-

It’s harder to win business amid a pandemic, said one-third of industry respondents in a Defense One reader survey.



India inks $900M deal for Sikorsky sub-hunting helos as tensions with China spike-

India has finalized a $900 million deal with Sikorsky for 24 MH-60R helicopters that will help India’s navy spot and track Chinese submarines, drones and surface ships that are operating more frequently in the Indian Ocean.



MDA: All-domain C2 key to countering hypersonic missiles-

Senior Missile Defense Agency officials say Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) will be fundamental to rapidly and seamlessly integrating future capability to track and intercept hypersonic and cruise missiles into its current architecture focused on ballistic missiles.



A $17 billion pot of national-security stimulus aid goes begging-

There’s a $17 billion pot of money in the pandemic aid package for companies vital to national security — and no one seems to want it.





Defense

Hypersonic weapons test facility approved by Texas A&M-

The Texas A&M University System board of regents today approved the funding to create a new hypersonic weapons test center for the use of U.S. Army Futures Command.





Veterans

Student veterans worry about GI Bill benefits when returning to college classes this fall-

As student veterans wrap up their coronavirus-shortened spring semesters this month, many are worried about what is going to happen with their classes and education benefits when they return to school next fall.



VA hiring jumps amid coronavirus crisis, but department opposes hazard pay for front-line staff-

Veterans Affairs officials say they are hiring new staffers at a blistering pace as they continue to respond to the ongoing coronavirus threat, but department critics say their opposition to hazard pay for those workers undercuts the positive news.



As major veteran groups cancel national conventions, DAV holds out-

Disabled American Veterans is facing a difficult decision on whether to go ahead with its centennial national convention in Texas this August, or join other veterans service organizations that have canceled conventions due to the novel coronavirus threat.









