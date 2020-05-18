Headlines – May 18, 2020

Advertisement

News

U.S. on track to pull troops from Afghanistan despite turmoil-

The United States is on track to meet its commitment to the Taliban to withdraw several thousand troops from Afghanistan by summer, even as violence flares, the peace process is stalled, and Kabul struggles in political deadlock.



13 Theodore Roosevelt sailors re-test positive for coronavirus-

Five sailors from the embattled aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 retested positive last week, officials confirmed May 15. Eight additional sailors tested positive again on May 16.





Business

Citing TransDigm, DOD seeks new acquisition powers, and trade groups oppose-

Four defense industry trade associations “strongly oppose” a handful of Pentagon-backed procurement reform proposals that they say would harm the defense industrial base, and they’re asking Congress to reject them.



Spain joins European Patrol Corvette program in which nations can customize ships-

Spain has officially joined the European Patrol Corvette program to design and develop a prototype of a modular 3,300-ton ship responsible for a number of tasks and missions, including those performed by ocean patrol vessels and light frigates.



German shipyard shuffle clears path for MKS 180 warship program to proceed-

An agreement by two German shipyards to merge has dislodged a major legal roadblock in the multibillion-dollar program to build the Navy’s MKS 180 large frigate-type warships.





Defense

SecDef keeps military stop-movement order in place after review-

The Defense Department has yet to figure out how permanent change-of-station moves will be conducted this summer when and if the stop-movement order, which currently runs through June 30, is lifted, Pentagon chief spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said May 15.



SOCOM close to eliminating the danger of brownout landings for helo pilots-

Special Operations Command is close to equipping its helicopters with special sensors designed to eliminate pilot blindness when landing in brownout conditions.



SOCOM wants Army’s futuristic troop-carrying helicopter-

The head of Special Operations Command’s helicopter programs is counting on the conventional Army’s Future Vertical Lift effort to replace SOCOM’s MH-60 Sea Hawk fleet. But he’s not sure it will work as an alternative to the MH-6 Little Bird.



24 Navy ships went to the shipyard for repairs. Only 3 made it back to sea on time-

The Navy still can’t get ships into repair and maintenance yards and then back to sea on time, but new contracting procedures have lowered costs, according to a watchdog report.





Veterans

Arlington National Cemetery will stay closed to general public over Memorial Day weekend-

Arlington National Cemetery will be open to families of fallen troops buried there over the Memorial Day weekend but not to the rest of the general public, site officials announced May 15.



VA says it won’t stop use of unproven malaria drug on veterans with coronavirus-

Facing growing criticism, the Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday that it will not halt use of an unproven malaria drug on veterans with COVID-19 but that fewer of its patients are now taking it.









