Navy

Viasat Inc., Carlsbad, Calif., is awarded a $998,828,164 maximum potential value, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the production, retrofits, development and sustainment of the Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio Systems terminals. Currently, there are three variants of MIDS JTRS terminals: the Concurrent Multi-Netting-4, the Tactical Targeting Network Technology and the F-22 variant. Work will be performed in Carlsbad, California, and these terminals will continue to be procured, sustained and updated for future growth, including JTRS advanced networking waveforms such as: multifunction advanced data link, intra-flight data link and other advanced networking waveforms. The MIDS JTRS terminal is a line-of-sight radio system for collecting and transmitting broadband, jam-resistant, secure data and voice across a variety of air, sea and ground platforms. Work is expected to be complete by May 2025. Funds in the amount of $48,280,914 will be placed on contract and obligated on the first delivery order concurrent with contract award, which will meet the minimum order requirement. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,223,208; and other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,532,559 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $12,135,592; other procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,645,504; and research development test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $205,688 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2020 defense-wide procurement in the amount of $1,234,128; and defense National Guard and reserve equipment in the amount of $2,673,944 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Non-appropriated funds for Foreign Military Sales in the amount of $15,015,224; and foreign cooperative programs in the amount of $617,064 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force) in the amount of $3,702,384; and other procurement (Navy) in the amount of $1,295,619 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy, Air Force and MIDS Program Office, as well as purchases for NATO and all NATO nations under the FMS program. This contract was competitively procured, and two proposals were received. The Naval Information Warfare System Command, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting authority and awarded the contract on behalf of the MIDS Program Office (PMA/PMW-101) (N00039-20-D-0058).

Data Link Solutions LLC, comprised of BAE, Wayne, N.J.; and Collins Aerospace, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $998,828,164 maximum potential value, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the production, retrofits, development and sustainment of the Multifunctional Information Distribution SystemJoint Tactical Radio Systems terminals. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (50 percent); and Wayne, N.J., (50 percent). Currently, there are three variants of MIDS JTRS terminals: the Concurrent Multi-Netting-4, the Tactical Targeting Network Technology and the F-22 variant. These terminals will continue to be procured, sustained and updated for future growth, including JTRS advanced networking waveforms such as: multifunction advanced data link, intra-flight data link and other advanced networking waveforms. The MIDS JTRS terminal is a line-of-sight radio system for collecting and transmitting broadband, jam-resistant, secure data and voice across a variety of air, sea and ground platforms. The ordering period for this IDIQ contract is through May 2025. Funds in the amount of $64,137,404 will be placed on contract and obligated on the first delivery order concurrent with contract award, which will meet the minimum order requirement. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,970,335; other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,802,447; and ship construction procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $195,965 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $16,461,060; other procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,959,650; and research development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,175,790 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2020 defense-wide procurement in the amount of $1,567,720; and defense National Guard and reserve equipment in the amount of $3,331,405 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Non-appropriated funding for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) in the amount of $20,598,117; and foreign cooperative programs in the amount of $979,825 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force) in the amount of $5,095,090 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy, Air Force and MIDS Program Office, as well as purchases for NATO and all NATO nations under the FMS program. This contract was competitively procured, and two proposals were received. The Naval Information Warfare System Command, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting authority and awarded the contract on behalf of the MIDS Program Office (PMA/PMW-101) (N00039-20-D-0057).

Intercontinental Construction Contracting Inc., Passaic, N.J., (N40080-20-D-0011); FBGC JV LLC, Hampton, Va., (N40080-20-D-0012); Pontiac Drywall Systems Inc., Pontiac, Mich., (N40080-20-D-0013); Maclean-Ocean JV LLC, Bethesda, Md., (N40080-20-D-0014); RAND Enterprises Inc., Newport News, Va., (N40080-20-D-0015); and Aimcon Design Build LLC, Harvey, La., (N40080-20-D-0016), are awarded $99,000,000 for an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award design-build/design-bid build construction contract for construction projects located primarily within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington area of responsibility. All work on this contract will be performed primarily within the NAVFAC Washington AOR to include District of Columbia (40 percent); Virginia (40 percent); and Maryland (20 percent). Intercontinental Construction Contracting Inc. is awarded initial task order at $169,821 for the construction of seven above-ground storage tanks and two pump houses at Chesapeake Beach Detachment, Maryland. The work to be performed provides repairs, new construction and alterations to shore facilities and utilities. Additionally, work may also include but are not limited to, engaging in installing and serving mechanical, electrical, plumbing, heating, air-conditioning, building’s equipment and other specialized trades. Work for this task order is expected to be complete by June 2021. The term of the contract is not to exceed 24 months, with an expected completion date of May 2022. Fiscal 2020 Navy working capital funds; and fiscal 2020 supervision, inspection and overhead contract funds in the amount of $194,821 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The maximum dollar value including the base period and one option year for all six contracts combined is $99,000,000. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); and NWCF. This contract was competitively procured via the Beta Sam website, and 23 proposals were received. These six contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Applied Systems Engineering Inc., Niceville, Fla., is awarded a $10,600,000 modification on an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity delivery order N001781-70-D-2053 for additional quantities of Advanced Tactical Navigation units as well as various upgrades, repairs and associated support. Work will be performed in Niceville, Fla., and is expected to be complete by April 2022. This modification raises the contract ceiling to $22,259,073. This modification is being awarded on a sole-source basis in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-2, Unusual and Compelling Urgency (see 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(2)). No funds are being obligated at the time of award, and will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity.

W. F. Magann Corp., Portsmouth, Va., is awarded a $10,234,262 firm-fixed-price modification for replacement of the Dry Dock 4 north side duct bank at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Virginia. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia, and includes, but is not limited to, demolition of the existing terracotta duct banks and installation of structural, concrete encased duct banks for the electrical systems, shore power, industrial power, capstan power and telecommunications systems. Work is expected to be complete by July 2022. After award of this modification, the cumulative contract value will be $174,551,064. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $10,234,262 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-19-C-9014).



Air Force

Ventech Inc., Largo, Md., has been awarded a $99,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for performance of the Base Level Software Support V contract. This contract provides for purchasing of commercial software, software maintenance and bundled maintenance, filing purchases and license information database operations and maintenance, report generation and general support to address software, documentation and licensing issues. Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., and is expected to be completed May 30, 2030. The period of performance for this services contract is for a five year base period with one five year option. This award is the result of competitive acquisition and 18 offers were received. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $106,723 will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Testing Center, Eglin AFB, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA2486-20-D-0009).

Survice Engineering Co. LLC, Belcamp, Md., has been awarded a not-to-exceed $89,489,901 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Defense Technical Information Center. This contract provides for the acquisition, storage, retrieval, synthesis, analysis and dissemination of 22 technical focus areas and scientific technical information for the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center mission. Work will be performed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2026. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,600 will be obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Installation Contracting Center, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., is the contracting activity (FA8075-20-D-0001).

Sea Box Inc., East Riverton, N.J., has been awarded a $77,454,898 requirements order for basic expeditionary airfield resources expandable bicon shelter hygiene systems for the Support Equipment and Vehicles division at Robins Air Force Base. The order provides for the production of 43 initial quantities and best estimated quantities of five each under the basic period, BEQ of 26 for Option Period One, BEQ of 44 each for Option Period Two, BEQ of 30 each for Option Period Three, and BEQ of 30 each for Option Period Four. Work will be performed in East Riverton, N.J., and is expected to be completed May 18, 2024. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2019 other procurement funds in the amount of $15,422,303; and fiscal 2020 other procurement funds in the amount of $2,500,914 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8534-20-F-0026).

ManTech SRS Technologies Inc., Herndon, Va., has been awarded a $20,916,894 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price modification (P00056) to contract FA8811-10-C-0002 for systems engineering and integration services. Work will be performed at Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif.; Vandenberg AFB, Calif.; and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. Work is expected to be completed Sept. 22, 2020. Fiscal 2020 procurement funds in the amount of $17,673,379; fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,503,797; and fiscal 2020 research development test and evaluation funds in the amount of $729,723 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract modification and option is $20,916,894. Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Army

Vigil America Inc., Deland, Fla., was awarded a $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the Electronic Automatic Activation Device. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 14, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911QY-20-D-0015).









