Live virtual tours of USS Constitution now on Instagram

Advertisement

The USS Constitution is scheduled to host live virtual tours to Instagram every day at 10 a.m., EDT, through May 24.

The ship’s crew has given 60 virtual tours on Facebook Live, which have received more than 1.2 million views, since March 14, when USS Constitution suspended its normal public tours to reduce exposure to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We’ve been proud to continue our mission of promoting this amazing ship and our country’s maritime heritage,” said Chief Petty Officer Elliott Fabrizio, USS Constitution public affairs officer. “Our live virtual tours are moving to Instagram for the upcoming week based on fan feedback and requests from our followers.”

The virtual tours will be available at https://www.instagram.com/uss_constitution, but will not be available on Facebook Live from May 18 to 24.

During each virtual tour, the ship’s active-duty Sailors take viewers through the ship, to include several areas normally closed to the public, and provide an opportunity for viewers to ask live questions.

At this time, no Sailors assigned to USS Constitution have tested positive for COVID-19, and USS Constitution is following all preventative guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Department of the Defense and Navy leadership.

USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role inthe Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents.

The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.

The USS Constitution Museum serves as the memory and educational voice of USS Constitution by collecting, preserving, and interpreting the stories of “Old Ironsides” and those associated with her.

The Museum has also temporarily closed in response to the coronavirus public health emergency.

To serve students and the public who are working remotely, the Museum is providing complimentary access to additional content on its digital platforms. For more information, visit www.usscm.org.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact