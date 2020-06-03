Headlines – June 3, 2020

Advertisement

News

UN report: Taliban maintains ties to al Qaeda-

Beyond highlighting the ongoing connections between the Taliban and al Qaeda, the report exposes fragility in the U.S.-Taliban agreement.



U.S. unable to monitor military aid to Egypt’s anti-terrorism fight-

Limits on U.S. visibility come as the Pentagon considers pulling out of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula altogether.



Esper on Trump church photo-op: I thought we were going to ‘talk to the troops’-

In an exclusive interview, Esper also said he had “no idea” about the plan to use force to disperse protesters ahead of Trump’s staged visit to St. John’s Episcopal Church.





Business

Israeli company targets opportunities in Europe and Asia for software-defined radios-

Israel defense giant Rafael will target armies in Asia and Europe with its software-defined radios, banking on increasing demand for digitized communications systems.



Pentagon taps $688 million in coronavirus aid for defense industry-

The Pentagon plans to spend hundreds of millions of dollars in coronavirus relief funding to support vulnerable manufacturers of submarine torpedo tubes, aircraft engine parts and hardened microelectronics that were hit by closures or other effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.



SOCOM multi-mission plane competition heats up-

Given the fact that the global market for trainers is flat at best, and practically non-existent for light attack aircraft, the competition for Special Operations Command’s upcoming Armed Overwatch buy is likely to be fierce.



Lockheed to retrofit F-35s for Suppression/Destruction of enemy air defenses role-

The Pentagon awarded Lockheed Martin a $26.7 million contract on June 1 to develop a structural modification for the F-35 strike fighter to improve its Suppression/Destruction of Enemy Air Defenses capability (SEAD/DEAD). The retrofit design will be applied to both U.S. and foreign F-35s in Lots 14 and 15, and will be completed by August 2022.





Defense

These are active-duty units deployed to D.C. region for protests-

Some 1,600 active-duty soldiers are now staged just outside Washington, D.C. awaiting possible orders to support protest response in the city, the Pentagon announced June 2.



Pentagon says it doesn’t want active duty troops facing protesters-

The Pentagon is distancing itself from President Trump’s suggestion to use active duty troops to quell the protests and rioting that have erupted across the country, even as more National Guard forces from around the country pour into the nation’s capital.



Joint Chiefs chairman walks D.C. streets amid protests: We protect freedom of speech-

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, surveyed the National Guard’s curfew enforcement in Washington, D.C., the evening of June 1, saying the military was there to protect freedom of speech.



Former Joint Chiefs chairman blasts Trump, the portent of U.S. troops on American streets-

Retired U.S. Navy admiral and former Joint Chiefs Chairman Mike Mullen spoke out June 2 against the use of the National Guard and other personnel to clear protesters from outside the White House on June1 before President Donald Trump walked over to the damaged St. John’s Church and held up a Bible for the cameras.



Air Force to dole out nearly $1 billion for ABMS development-

The Air Force will dole out up to $950 million over the next five years to develop and enable its Joint All Domain Command and Control concept, according to a May 29 contract announcement.



Air Force to assess electronic vulnerability of aircraft-

The Air Force is asking for proposals to conduct electronic evaluations of one of its key assets, the C-130 weapon system family.



New Air Force B-21 stealth bomber takes key technology step toward war readiness-

The new stealth U.S. Air Force B-21 bomber has taken yet another key technological step toward being ready for war, through integrated computer automation designed to streamline information, improve targeting and offer pilots organized warzone information in real-time.



U.S. Marines arrive in Australia for annual rotation, begin 14-day quarantine-

The first group of 200 U.S. Marines have arrived in tropical northern Australia for their annual rotation despite the coronavirus pandemic border closures.





Veterans

Not even a severed arm could stop him from taking down Nazis — now his story is a graphic novel-

The fifth installment in an illustrated series dedicated to soldiers whose actions earned them the nation’s highest award for military valor is now available online.



VA sees rise in active coronavirus cases among patients in recent days-

The number of active coronavirus cases at Veterans Affairs medical centers nationwide rose by more than 7 percent in the last five days, a worrisome turnaround from the almost daily reductions in infections over the last month.



Last person to receive Civil War-era pension dies-

Irene Triplett, the last person receiving a pension from the U.S. Civil War, has died at the age of 90.









