Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

Harris, Rochester, N.Y., was awarded a $90,000,000 modification (P00019) to contract W91CRB-16-D-5006 to procure Harris family of radios, ancillaries, spare parts and services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 21, 2021. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Ariz., was awarded a $75,350,484 modification (P00019) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0076 for Javelin weapon system full rate production primary deliverables. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2010, 2018 and 2020 missile procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $75,350,483 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Alberici Constructors Inc., St Louis, Mo., was awarded a $35,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to paint and repair the 15 Tainter Gates and Bridge Spans at Lock and Dam No. 24 on the Mississippi River. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 2, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis, Mo., is the contracting activity (W912P9-20-D-0006). (Awarded June 3, 2020)

Baskerville-Donovan Inc., Mobile, Ala., (W91278-20-D-0028); Jacobs Government Services, Orlando, Fla., (W91278-20-D-0031); Mason & Hanger + Mead & Hunt JV, Tulsa, Okla., (W91278-20-D-0032); and Tetra Tech, Pasadena, Calif., (W91278-20-D-0033), will compete for each order of the $34,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect and engineering services to support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division Mobile District’s Horizontal Design Program. Bids were solicited via the internet with 26 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 3, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity.

The Dutra Group, San Rafael, Calif., was awarded an $11,999,875 firm-fixed-price contract for hopper dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Plaquemines, La.,, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 6, 2021. Fiscal 2020 civil operations and maintenance, Recovery Act funds in the amount of $11,999,875 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity (W912P8-20-C-0028).

Mike Hooks LLC, Westlake, La., was awarded a $7,901,200 firm-fixed-price contract for pipeline maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Matagorda, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2020 civil operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,901,200 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-20-C-0020).



U.S. Navy

ENCANTO Facility Services 2 LLC, El Paso, Texas (N69450-20-D-0036); Bristol Prime Construction LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (N69450-20-D-0037); MIK Construction Inc., Dallas, Texas (N69450-20-D-0038); WEIL Construction Inc., Alvarado, Texas (N69450-20-D-0040); and VELIZ Construction LLC, El Paso, Texas (N69450-20-D-0041), are awarded $49,000,000 for a design-bid-build, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contract for construction projects located at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth, Texas. All work on this contract will be performed in Texas (100 percent) within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southeast (NAVFAC SE) area of operations. The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to: general building type projects, new construction such as renovations, alterations, demolition, roofing and repair work for industrial infrastructure, administrative, training, community support and dormitory facilities. Work is expected to be complete by February 2021. ENCANTO Facility Services 2 LLC is awarded the initial task order of $907,847 for the renovation of Building 1428. The maximum dollar value for the five-year ordering period for all five contracts is a combined $49,000,000. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of May 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) (O&M,N) contract funds in the amount of $911,847 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be funded by O&M, N. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website and 17 proposals were received. The five contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. The NAVFAC SE, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Jacobs Technology Inc., Tullahoma, Tenn., is awarded a $44,308,341 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N69450-20-D-0045) for base operating support services at the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay and outlying areas. Work will be performed in Kings Bay, Ga., (99 percent); and outlying areas (1 percent), and provides for base operating support services to include force protection, facility investment, swimming pools, electrical, wastewater, steam, water, compressed air, supervisory control and data acquisition, telecommunications, chiller plant, environmental services and base support equipment and vehicles. Work is expected to be complete by September 2021. The maximum dollar value is $385,758,331, which includes the base period and seven option years. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) (O&M, N) funds; fiscal 2021 Department of Defense health programs funds; and fiscal 2021 family housing (O&M, N) contract funds in the amount of $35,187,307 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders and will be issued during the base period. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website and three proposals were received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Va., is awarded a $29,939,440 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6327 to exercise options for mounted systems, dismounted systems and auxiliary kits for the Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare Increment One Block One (I1B1) systems full rate production in support of the Expeditionary Warfare Program Office. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif. This option exercise is in support of Australia (Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case AT-P-LGA) for mounted systems, dismounted systems, auxiliary kits, support equipment, and operational and depot level spares to provide support needs. Work also includes diminishing material and depot repairs to keep FMS and I1B1 viable for future production and to maintain operational readiness for the field. Work is expected to be complete by April 2022. FMS Australia funding in the amount of $29,939,440 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

AUSTAL USA LLC, Mobile, Ala., is awarded a $7,727,457 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N69316-20-F-4002) for the accomplishment of post shakedown availability (PSA) for the littoral combat ship (LCS) U.S. Ship Oakland (LCS-24). Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif. This effort encompasses all of the manpower, support services, material, non-standard equipment and associated technical data and documentation of the aforementioned. Work includes correcting government-responsible trial card deficiencies, new work identified between custody transfer and the time of PSA and incorporating the approved engineering changes that were not incorporated during the construction period (which are not otherwise the building yard’s responsibility under the ship construction contract). Work is expected to be complete by December 2021. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $7,727,457 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1). The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Gulf Coast, Pascagoula, Miss., is the contracting activity.



U.S. Air Force

DynCorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $40,422,804 modification (P00015) on an existing firm-fixed-price contract for the executive airlift maintenance support contract. This contract provides the following services: aircraft maintenance and back shop support of aircraft assigned to the 11th Wing and 89th Wing at Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington, Md., and is expected to be completed Aug. 31, 2021. The cumulative face value of the contract is $105,218,774. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The 11th Contracting Squadron, Services Flight, Joint Base Andrews, Md., is the contracting activity (FA7014-18-F-5045).

Data Link Solutions LLC, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been awarded a $33,598,645 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, requirements contract for the Multifunctional Information Distribution System (MIDS) low volume terminal. The contract provides for repair services for current configuration line and shop replaceable units to ensure terminal-to-terminal interoperability between MIDS and Link-16 terminal platform variants. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Wayne, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed June 4, 2023. Fiscal 2020 working capital funds in the amount of $3,898,790 are being obligated at the time of award. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8539-20-D-0005).



Defense Logistics Agency

Middle Atlantic Wholesale Lumber Inc., Baltimore, Md., (SPE8E6-20-D-0016); Progressive Services Corp., Beaverton, Ore., (SPE8E6-20-D-0017); S&S Forest Products LLC, Boerne, Texas (SPE8E6-20-D-0018); and Sylvan Forest Products LLC, Portland, Ore., (SPE8E6-20-D-0019), are sharing a maximum $16,800,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE8E6-20-R-0002 for lumber, millwork and plywood for the Wood Products Tailored Logistics Support Program, East Region. This was a competitive acquisition with seven responses received. These are two-year base contracts with three one-year option periods. Locations of performance are Maryland, Oregon and Texas, with a June 3, 2022, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.









