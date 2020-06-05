Headlines – June 3, 2020

Advertisement

News

Under fire from all sides, Esper’s next move may dictate his future-

With U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper facing criticism from his boss, Pentagon officials, former defense leaders and outside scholars, there is widespread speculation in Washington that his job security is on shaky ground.





Business

French-Italian naval joint venture invests in future technologies-

Italy and France are to fund half the cost of new cutting-edge technology projects launched by Naviris, the joint venture between the countries’ leading shipyards.



New Zealand says to buy five new Super Hercules aircraft-

New Zealand said on Friday that it will purchase five C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport aircraft from Lockheed Martin to replace its existing fleet.



CEOs of major defense companies speak out about racism, call for unity-

It’s rare for defense CEOs to speak out about social or political issues, but many spent the early part of the week doing just that, sending internal messages to their employees and posting to social media about racism in America.





Defense

Army to spend at least $1.5 billion just on prototypes for third attempt to replace Bradley Fighting Vehicle-

The Army will likely end up spending upwards of $1.57 billion to develop a replacement for the Bradley Fighting Vehicle that’s served the U.S. military for nearly four decades, according to a new assessment from the Government Accountability Office — and that’s just for a fleet of prototypes.



Vertical lift drones brigades are assessing fly quieter with more survivability, soldiers say-

Soldiers assessing aerial drones to help the Army replace its aging RQ-7 Shadow said the systems they’ve piloted can launch almost anywhere, offer a better chance of survival in combat against a peer adversary and have quieter motors that will prevent targets from detecting their presence.



Navy lacks ‘clear theory of victory’ needed to build new fleet, experts tell House panel-

The Navy and the Department of Defense haven’t finished their homework needed to inform how the Navy builds its future fleet, a panel of naval experts told a House panel on June 4.



U.S. Air Force relaunches effort to replace MQ-9 Reaper drone-

It has been eight years since the U.S. Air Force canceled its effort to field a successor to the MQ-9 Reaper, but it appears the service might take another swing at developing a new combat drone.





Veterans

Crisis negotiations: How coronavirus brought collective bargaining at the VA to a head-

Collective bargaining agreement negotiations between the Department of Veterans Affairs and the American Federation of Government Employees have stalled for over a year, and the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down parts of the country and increased the workload and danger for medical professionals has only heightened disagreements between agency leadership and unions about how best to manage the federal workforce.









