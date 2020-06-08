Headlines – June 8, 2020

Advertisement

News

National Guard moving out of DC as questions remain about how military handled George Floyd protests-

As demonstrations in the nation’s capital against racism and police violence have become more peaceful, thousands of National Guard troops called in to deal with civil unrest are beginning to file out.



House Armed Services Committee, Pentagon clash over Esper and Milley testimony-

Capping of a tumultuous week of questions about civil-military affairs and the role of the U.S. military, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, have turned down a request to testify in front of the House Armed Services Committee.



Marine Corps bars public display of Confederate flag on installations-

The Marine Corps is officially barring symbols depicting the Confederate battle flag from public spaces on Marine Corps installations — a move that comes following George Floyd’s death in police custody last month.





Business

Air Force awards multimillion-dollar secure communications contract-

The Air Force awarded a contract potentially worth $35 million to Wickr, a secure communications platform provider, the Defense Department announced June 1.



New Zealand military buys 5 Lockheed Hercules planes for $1 billion-

New Zealand’s military said June 5 it will buy five Super Hercules transport planes from Lockheed Martin for $1 billion.



France plans billions of euros to rescue aerospace industry-

The French government will present a plan worth billions of euros to rescue its beleaguered aerospace industry, protect key suppliers from Chinese interests and may bring forward some defense orders, the transport minister said.





Defense

U.S. judge dismisses USS Fitzgerald collision lawsuits for lack of jurisdiction-

U.S. courts have no jurisdiction over two cases involving the shipping company whose container vessel collided with a U.S. warship three years ago, killing seven sailors, a federal judge ruled June 4 in dismissing lawsuits brought by Navy survivors and the sailors’ families.



Some pilots delay retirements, but coronavirus’ effect on shortfall remains unknown-

Since March, the Air Force has given 171 pilots permission to stay in uniform past the date when they were originally scheduled to retire or separate.





Veterans

Veterans’ cemeteries to resume some committal, memorial services next week-

Veterans Affairs officials announced June 5 they will resume committal services at most department cemeteries beginning next week and will resume full memorial services next month.



Veterans’ unemployment drops in May, but worries about long-term job market linger-

The unemployment rate among veterans fell in May despite the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic, a surprising turn-around after historic high jobless numbers a month earlier.









