Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

APTIM Federal Services LLC, Alexandria, Va., is awarded a $129,174,167 firm-fixed-price contract for the dismantlement and disposal of the Surface Ship Support Barge, a radiologically controlled Navy support facility. Work will be performed in Mobile, Ala., (65 percent); Norfolk, Va., (25 percent); and Andrews, Texas (10 percent). This contract will accomplish engineering planning efforts, dismantlement, transport and disposal of the Surface Ship Support Barge. Work is expected to be complete by June 2023. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $129,174,167 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via Beta.Sam.gov website and one offer was received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-4139).



Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is awarded a $70,165,869 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-5103 to exercise Option Year Two in support of Aegis development and test sites operations and maintenance. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (73.4 percent); and the governments of Japan, Republic of Korea and Norway (26.6 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J. This option exercise is for the continued technical engineering, configuration management, associated equipment/supplies, quality assurance, information assurance and other operations and maintenance efforts required for the Aegis development and test sites. This contract modification will provide continuing site maintenance and planned improvements of the sites for Aegis combat system and Aegis weapon system upgrades to the U.S. Ship Ticonderoga CG-47 and U.S. Ship Arleigh Burke DDG-51 through the completion of Advanced Capability Build 20 and Technology Insertion 16, in addition to Aegis ballistic missile defense and FMS requirements. Work is expected to be complete by June 2021. Fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds; FMS Japan, Republic of Korea and Norway funds; 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds; 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds; 2020 operations and maintenance funds; and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,220,069 will be obligated at time of award. Funding in the amount of $1,886,754 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

PAE Applied Technologies LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $38,556,254 modification (P00100) to previously awarded cost reimbursable, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00421-14-C-0038. This modification exercises an option to extend services and adds hours in support of range engineering, and operations and maintenance for the Atlantic Test Range and Atlantic Targets and Marine Operations. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., and is expected to be complete by December 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,933,227; fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,577,000; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Defense-wide) funds in the amount of $982,810; fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Defense-wide) funds in the amount of $110,000; and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $55,000 will be obligated at the time of award, $3,620,227 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Nagamine Okawa Engineers Inc.,* Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded $30,000,000 for an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering contract with a maximum amount of $30,000,000 for architect-engineer services and other projects at various Navy, Marine Corps and other government facilities within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC), Hawaii, area of operations. All work on this contract will be performed in, but not limited to Hawaii (95 percent); and other South Pacific Islands (5 percent). The work to be performed will provide for architect-engineer services for structural projects with associated multi-discipline architect-engineer support services. The type of design and engineering services expected to be performed under this contract are primarily for request for proposal (RFP) documentation for design-bid-build structural projects with associated multi-discipline, architect-engineering support services for new construction, alteration, repair and installation of mechanical systems and associated facilities. Other design and engineering services may include, but are not limited to, design-build RFP documentation, engineering investigations/concept studies, functional analysis concept development/charrettes and post construction award services. Work is expected to be complete by June 2025. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months. No task orders are being issued at this time. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy)(O&M, N) contract funds for the minimum guarantee in the amount of $5,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be funded primarily with O&M, N funds. This contract was competitively procured via the Beta.Sam.gov website and two proposals were received. The NAVFAC, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62478-20-D-5038).

Archer Western Federal JV, Chicago, Ill., is awarded $26,515,000 for firm-fixed-price task order N69450-20-F-0702 under a multiple award construction contract for the Targeting and Surveillance System facility, Naval Air Station, Jacksonville, Florida. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida, and provides for construction of a new +/- 49,000 square foot Targeting And Surveillance System facility that will accommodate avionics workload, personnel and equipment for the Joint Strike Fighter program. The facility includes areas for engineering and administrative personnel. Work is expected to be complete by November 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $26,515,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Two proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (N69450-19-D-0907).

General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk, Norfolk, Va., is awarded a $17,694,948 modification to previously awarded cost-plus award fee and cost-plus-incentive-fee contract N00024-16-C-4306 for the U.S. Ship Harry S Truman (CVN-75) fiscal 2020 extended continuous incremental availability. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia. An extended continuous incremental availability (ECIA) includes the planning and execution of depot-level maintenance, alterations and modifications that will update and improve the ship’s military and technical capabilities. The fiscal 2020 U.S. Ship Harry S. Truman ECIA is comprised of 117 total work items. The nuclear aircraft carrier’s (CVN) private sector maintenance addresses the maintenance, repair and modernization efforts for CVN 68 Class home, ported-in and visiting the Hampton Roads, Va., area, as well as for selected non-nuclear propulsion plant repairs while coordinating with the Naval Supervising Activity, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), to properly integrate their efforts with nuclear propulsion plant work conducted by NNSY. Work is expected to be complete by January 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $16,468,117 will be obligated at time of award, and funding in the amount of $17,694,948 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Mid Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, Norfolk, Va., is the administrative contracting activity (N00024-16-C-4306).



Defense Logistics Agency

I-Solutions Direct Inc., doing business as I-Solutions Group, Fort Washington, Penn., has been awarded a maximum $84,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for commercial metal products. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is an 18-month bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin, with a Dec. 8, 2021, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8E5-20-D-0006).

Mechanix Wear, Inc.,* Valencia, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $7,415,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Army combat-capacitive gloves. This was a competitive acquisition with six responses received. This is a one-year base contract with three one-year option periods. Locations of performance are California and Rhode Island, with a June 8, 2021, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-20-D-1209).



Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

SA Photonics Inc.,* Los Gatos, Calif., has been awarded a $16,361,123 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Blackjack Track A (Payload) Phases 2 and 3 program. Work will be performed in Los Gatos, Calif., (89 percent); and Redwood City, Calif., (11 percent), with an estimated completion date of March 2021. Fiscal 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $16,130,000 are being obligated at the time of award. This contract is a competitive acquisition in accordance with the original broad agency announcement, HR001118S0032. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR001120C0095).



Defense Health Agency

Kreative Technologies LLC, Fairfax, Va., was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract in the amount of $9,996,142 for enterprise information management (EIM) support. This contract provides non-personal services for operations, sustainment and engineering support of work-flows and capabilities utilizing agile methodology that will incorporate a more efficient and streamlined process to identify, develop and deploy system updates resulting in improved user experience, system performance and system availability. The contractor will also provide system administration and user support associated with software operation and maintenance, provide Tier III application and system support remotely, and provide “tiger team” on-site support as needed. The contract scope also includes the EIM sustainment and updates of non-production environments. The contract has a period of performance for 12 months and a transition out period for three months. The contract was awarded through the Small Business Administration 8(a) Business Development Program. The place of performance is Falls Church, Virginia. The Defense Health Agency, Enterprise Medical Services Contracting Division, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (HT001520F0024).

*Small Business









