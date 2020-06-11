V-22 joint program reaches production milestone with 400th delivery

Advertisement

The Air Force Special Operations Command received its 53rd CV-22 Osprey June 2, marking the 400th delivery of a V-22 in the history of the joint program.

“It’s been more than 20 years since the first production V-22 was delivered and we are proud to reach another milestone in our 400th delivery. V-22s continue to be in high demand, protecting our country and our allies around the world through combat operations, international training partnerships and humanitarian missions,” said Marine Corps Col. Matthew Kelly, program manager for the V-22 Joint Program Office (PMA-275). “This platform’s impact can’t be overstated.”

The Marines received the first production V-22 on May 24, 1999 and today, deliveries continue under the Multi-year Procurement III contract, valued at $5 billion through 2024. The contract includes all variants of the aircraft: Marine, Air Force, Navy and the first international customer, Japan.

The V-22 is the world’s first tiltrotor aircraft in production, combining the vertical takeoff, hover and vertical landing qualities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency and speed characteristics of a turboprop aircraft. For the Special Operations Forces, the CV-22 supports long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions. The Marine Corps’ MV-22B provides assault support transport of combat troops, supplies and equipment—day and night—under all weather conditions during expeditionary, joint or combined operations.

With the V-22 expected to be in service beyond 2040, capability enhancements and readiness initiatives are program priorities, including digital interoperability, nacelle improvements, and fleet modernization efforts.

“This platform still has decades remaining to its service life,” said Kelly. “We are focused on keeping it a relevant, reliable and effective well into the future.”

In addition to ongoing production and sustainment efforts in the program, the V-22 Joint Program Office also manages development and test of the latest addition to the V-22 family of aircraft, the CMV-22B. The CMV-22B is the Navy’s carrier onboard delivery replacement aircraft. The first two aircraft are currently in developmental test.

PMA-275 manages the cradle to grave procurement, development, fielding, sustainment and disposal of the tiltrotor program for the DOD and its international partners.









