Air Force F-15 crashes off coast of England

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle crashed at approximately 9:40 a.m. local time, June 15 in the North Sea off the coast of England.

The aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom.

At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board. The cause of the crash as well as the status of the pilot are unknown at this time, and U.K. Search and Rescue have been called to support.

“The HM Coastguard helicopter from Humberside has been sent along with Bridlington and Scarborough RNLI lifeboats. Following a Mayday broadcast by HM Coastguard, other vessels nearby are heading to the area,” the coastguard said.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.









