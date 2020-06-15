Headlines – June 15, 2020

Advertisement

News

Iran prepared to retaliate if U.S. stopped Venezuela-bound tankers: news agency-

An Iranian news agency close to the elite Revolutionary Guards said on June 13 Iran’s naval forces were preparing to target U.S. commercial vessels in the Gulf last month in case U.S. forces interfered with Venezuela-bound Iranian oil tankers.



ICC, seeking to investigate U.S. troops for war crimes, condemns Trump’s sanctions order-

The International Criminal Court has condemned the Trump administration’s decision to authorize sanctions against court staff, saying it amounted to “an unacceptable attempt to interfere with the rule of law and the Court’s judicial proceedings.”





Business

Production of one of the F-35’s most anticipated bombs has been on hold for almost a year-

Deliveries of a new precision-guided bomb under development by Raytheon for the F-35 and other fighter jets have been at a standstill for about a year as the company struggles to correct a technical problem involving a key component.



France’s ‘Le Téméraire’ nuclear submarine passes test to fire atomic missiles-

France’s fourth nuclear submarine, Le Téméraire, was qualified on June 12 to operationally deploy the M51 nuclear-capable missile after successfully launching it from the Bay of Audierne in Brittany.



Trump administration considering new plan to ease drone export rules-

The Trump administration reportedly plans to reinterpret a key arms agreement that governs the sale of unmanned aircraft, opening the door for more countries to buy drones from U.S. defense contractors.





Defense

Trump reveals new details about the mysterious ‘super duper missile’ in West Point graduation speech-

President Donald Trump revealed new details about a mystery missile during an address at West Point June 13, appearing to offer new insight into a high-speed weapon he previously called the “super duper missile.”



SEALs test new mini sub to stay dry, ship to shore-

Navy SEALs are testing a new dry combat submersible that, if successful, will deliver a team of commandos from a submarine to shore without exposing them to potentially frigid waters, a change that could have a huge impact on safety and readiness.



DOD asks to ease lobbying restrictions, and these lawmakers are saying ‘no’-

Four House Democrats are opposing a Department of Defense proposal to ease recent lobbying restrictions on former senior officials, arguing it would put the defense industry ahead of the taxpayer.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact