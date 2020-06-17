Headlines – June 17, 2020

Advertisement

News

NATO chief plays down concern over U.S. troop withdrawal plans in Germany-

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on June 16 played down concern that the United States will rush to pull thousands of its troops out of Germany, saying that Washington has made no final decision on when such a withdrawal might take place or even how it would happen.



China-U.S. close encounters ‘raise conflict risk in South China Sea’-

China and the U.S. are running the risk of conflict and should come up with a way to manage such crises as their warships engage in close encounters in the South China Sea, according to maritime strategy specialists.





Business

See the experimental Sikorsky-Boeing Defiant helicopter hit a new speed milestone-

The Sikorsky-Boeing SB-1 Defiant coaxial demonstrator hit a new speed record of 205 knots during a June 9 flight test, the companies announced June 16.



British MoD shortlists four vendor teams for its multibillion-dollar Skynet satellite program-

Four international consortia have been shortlisted by Britain’s Ministry of Defence to enter the final stage of bidding to operate ground control facilities for its Skynet satellite communications network.



Canadian CF-18 upgrade package OK’d by U.S.-

The U.S. State Department has cleared Canada to purchase a package of upgrades for its fleet of CF-18 Hornets, including upgraded radars and weapons, intended to serve as a bridge between the legacy fleet and Canada’s future fighter.



CAE defense chief Todd Probert will exit; interim replacement named-

CAE’s defence and security group president is departing the Quebec-based training and simulation firm after five months to take a job elsewhere, and CAE’s Heidi Wood will serve in the interim.





Defense

Military leaders promise to address systemic racial disparities in the military justice system-

Disparities in how white U.S. troops and service members of color are treated in the military justice system have persisted for years and new efforts are needed to understand racial bias and its consequences, senior officers told a congressional panel June 16.



Push to overturn U.S. military transgender ban gets boost from Supreme Court ruling-

The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling that a 1964 statute against workplace sex discrimination covers transgender employment rights will give a boost to lawsuits seeking to overturn the military’s restrictions on transgender service, according to advocacy groups.



Navy rushes ‘unprecedented’ 1,600 reservists to shipyards as COVID guts workforce-

At the service’s four public shipyards that perform the majority of repair work on the submarine and carrier fleets, some 25 percent of workers are not clocking in for their regular shifts.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact