Northrop Grumman continues support for U.S. Air Force infrared countermeasures systems

Northrop Grumman has been awarded an order to provide Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure systems and support to the U.S. Air Force.

The $151.3 million award was received as part of an existing indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract.

“Northrop Grumman has been providing infrared threat protection to the U.S. Air Force for nearly two decades,” said Bob Gough, vice president, navigation, targeting and survivability, Northrop Grumman. “This order helps us to continue providing upgrades, modifications and production installations on numerous aircraft.”

The LAIRCM system defends domestic and international aircrews by detecting, tracking and jamming incoming infrared threats. The system automatically counters advanced infrared missile systems by directing a high-intensity laser beam into the missile seeker.

Under this latest order, Northrop Grumman will provide systems to support upgrades, modifications and production installations on a number of aircraft including the C-17, HC/MC-130J, KC-46, P-8, CH-53K, C-37 and head of state aircraft.

Northrop Grumman’s IRCM systems are installed on more than 1,500 aircraft of more than 80 types worldwide.









