Headlines – June 22, 2020

News

Trump nixing promotion of Army impeachment witness could politicize military, senators warn-

Lawmakers have voiced concerns that Trump may block the scheduled promotion of Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified in the impeachment proceedings last year.





Business

Pentagon maps out defense space strategy-

The Pentagon’s strategy for defense in space treats the environment as a warfighting domain, a Defense Department report says.





Defense

Pentagon wants to forge ahead with robot warships, but Congress wants to slow the train-

Lawmakers are wary of giving the Navy too much leash on unmanned warships.



Navy unsure if recent EMALS fault was equipment or procedure problem, but workaround has been validated-

The Navy still isn’t sure if a recent fault in the aircraft launching system onboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) was caused by a problem with the equipment itself or the procedures used to operate it, but the service’s top acquisition official said he’s confident in the system and that any remaining weak points are being wrung out during an ongoing post-delivery test and trials period.



House to block KC-135 retirements for three years, but some B-1 bombers could head for the boneyard-

The House Armed Services Commitee is wary of retiring tankers as problems with the KC-46 persist.









