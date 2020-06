Advertisement

PHILIPPINE SEA–U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Trevor Brewster, from Littlerock, Calif., installs a panel on an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 12, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific.









