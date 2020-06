Advertisement

The future site of the Air Force Flight Test Museum at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif, reached another milestone June 25 when the concrete was poured.

The new museum facility is located outside the Edwards AFB West Gate, making it more accessible to the general public.

For more information on the museum, as well as progress reports on the construction, visit https://www.afftcmuseum.org/.









