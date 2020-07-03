Air Force F-16 crashes in South Carolina

Advertisement

One pilot was killed when their F-16CM Fighting Falcon crashed at approximately 11:30 p.m., June 30, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C.

Dead is 1st Lt. David Schmitz, a 77th Fighter Squadron pilot. He is survived by his wife, Valerie.

The aircraft, assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, was on a routine training mission at the time of the crash. As soon as additional details become available, information will be provided.

“Our condolences go out to the Schmidt family, to the Gamblers and to all of Team Shaw,” said Col. Lawrence T. Sullivan, 20th Fighter Wing commander. “We would like to thank the local Shaw-Sumter community for all the support they’ve shown us, to the Air Force all over the world and to the DOD.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact