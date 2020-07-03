Contracts Briefs

Advertisement

U.S. Air Force

The Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute (CMU-SEI), Pittsburgh, Penn., has been awarded a $2,697,568,646 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification (P00015) to contract FA8702-15-D-0002 for the operation of the CMU-SEI Federally Funded Research and Development Center. This option extends the contract order period by five years and provides for advanced technology research and development activities that focus on computer software technology development and cyber security. Work will be performed in Pittsburgh, Penn., and is expected to be completed June 30, 2025. This option brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $3,429,556,278, and no funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity.

Accenture Federal Services LLC, Arlington, Va., (FA8612-20-D-0029); Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., Boulder, Colo., (FA8612-20-D-0030); Black River Systems, Utica, N.Y., (FA8612-20-D-0031); CAE USA Mission Solutions Inc., Tampa, Fla., (FA8612-20-D-0032); CUBIC (GATR Technologies Inc.), Huntsville, Ala., (FA8612-20-D-0033); Global Air Logistics and Training Inc., Del Mar, Calif., (FA8612-20-D-0034); Leidos Inc., Reston, Va., (FA8612-20-D-0035); Mercury Defense Systems Inc., Cypress, Calif., (FA8612-20-D-0036); Metron Inc., Reston, Va., (FA8612-20-D-0037); Octo Consulting Group Inc., Reston, Va., (FA8612-20-D-0038); Omni Fed LLC, Gainesville, Va., (FA8612-20-D-0039); Rincon Research Corp., Tucson, Ariz., (FA8612-20-D-0041); Rise8 Inc., Tampa, Fla., (FA8612-20-D-0042); Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Va., (FA8612-20-D-0043); Strategic Mission Elements Inc., Chantilly, Va., (FA8612-20-D-0045); Wind River Systems Inc., Alameda, Calif., (FA8612-20-D-0046); Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va., (FA8612-20-D-0047); and NetScoutsystems Inc., Westford, Mass., (FA8612-20-D-0048), have been awarded $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts to compete for future efforts associated with the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control. These contracts provide for the development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms. The locations of performance are to be determined at the contract direct order level and are expected to be completed May 28, 2025. These awards are the result of fair and open competition. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds will fully fund initial delivery orders. Air Force Life Cycle Management, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missiles Systems, Tucson, Ariz., has been awarded a $495,058,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-incentive-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for advanced medium range air-to-air missile (AMRAAM) program support and annual sustainment. The contractor will provide non-warranty repairs, program support, contractor logistics support and service life prediction program analysis supporting the AMRAAM weapon system. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed June 30, 2026. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. No funds are being obligated on the action at the time of award. Concurrently, the first task order will be awarded with $989,450 in fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds. The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8675-20-D-0020).

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., has been awarded a $27,054,192 firm-fixed-price modification (P00004) to contract FA8675-20-C-0033 for the advanced medium range air-to-air missile program obsolescence. This modification provides for a life of type procurement of known obsolete component in support of production and sustainment through the program of record and foreign military sales procurements. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed Aug. 31, 2021. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Poland, Qatar, Romania and Spain. Air Force fiscal 2020 missile procurement funds in the amount of $8,810,304; Navy fiscal 2020 weapons procurement funds in the amount of $5,277,696; and FMS funds in the amount of $12,966,192 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Aircraft Services Alliance LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, has been awarded a $17,550,227 firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursement, no-fee-requirements contract for on-site depot support. This contract provides on-site depot support (OSDS) program for labor services to accomplish on-site depot level maintenance and modification work on all Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) C-130 weapons systems and sub-systems. OSDS supports multiple AFSOC customers to provide timely and high quality active weapon system maintenance worldwide. Work will be performed at Hurlburt Field, Fla., and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive small business set-aside with a basic solicitation and four offers were received. Fiscal 2020 through 2025 operations and maintenance funds; and fiscal 2020 through 2025 Air National Guard funds will finance this contract. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8509-20-D-0013).

Motorola Solutions Inc., Linthicum Heights, Md., has been awarded a $9,887,739 firm-fixed-price contract to fulfill Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s requirement for Land Mobile Radio (LMR) trunking system operations and maintenance of the Air Force Space Command zone core. Work will be performed at Buckley Air Force Base, Colo.; Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, Colo.; Peterson AFB, Colo.; Schriever AFB, Colo.; U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo.; Edwards AFB, Calif.; Los Angeles AFB, Calif.; Patrick AFB, Fla.; Vandenberg AFB, Calif.; Barksdale AFB, La.; Dyess AFB, Texas; Ellsworth AFB, S.D.; F.E. Warren AFB, Wyo.; Malmstrom AFB, Mont.; Minot AFB, N.D.; Whiteman AFB, Mo.; Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio; Eglin AFB, Fla.; Hanscom AFB, Mass.; Robins AFB, Ga.; Tinker AFB, Okla.; and Cannon AFB, N.M., and is expected to be completed June 30, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $4,819,160 are being obligated at the time of award. U.S. Space Force Headquarters, Peterson AFB, Colo., is the contracting activity (FA2544-20-F-0002).

Vision Building Energy Efficiency LLC, Austin, Texas, has been awarded a $9,700,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) recommissioning and energy optimization services (REOS). This contract provides for HVAC REOS to support base-level civil engineers. Work will be performed at Air Force facilities throughout the U.S. and is expected to be completed June 30, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and five offers were received. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The 772nd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8051-20-D0009).

U.S. Special Operations Command

Sierra Nevada Corp., Centennial, Colo., was awarded a $700,000,000 fixed-price-award-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, time-and-materials and cost-reimbursement-no-fee contract (H92408-20-C-0004) in support of U.S. Special Operations Command for the development and procurement of Radio Frequency Countermeasure (RFCM) systems. The systems will be integrated onto AC-130J Ghostrider and MC-130J Commando II aircraft operated by Air Force Special Operations Command to help protect aircrews from air- and land-based enemy radar and missile systems. The contract includes RFCM system engineering services, logistics support and spare parts. Funds in the amount of $87,929,352 are being obligated at the time of award. This contract is funded with research, development, test and evaluation appropriation for fiscal 2020; and procurement appropriation for fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020. The under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment determined requirements of Title 10, U.S. Code 2371b (d) were met and approved the use of the authority of Section 2371b as essential to meet critical national security objectives. USSOCOM, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.



U.S. Army

DRS Advanced ISR LLC, Beavercreek, Ohio, was awarded a $250,000,000 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price) contract to replace aging Joint Tactical Terminals scheduled for end of life in fiscal 2025. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 30, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W56KGY-20-F-0077).

Geo Consultants Corp.,* Kevil, Ky., was awarded a $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for foundation pressure relief well engineering with geophysical surveying for the Great Lakes and Ohio River. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington, W.Va., is the contracting activity (W91237-20-D-0011).

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., was awarded a $14,434,397 modification (P00308) to contract W56HZV-15-C-0095 to retrofit mufflers, forward facing cameras, larger rear door transparent armor and muffler robustness into the baseline configuration of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle family of vehicles. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 other procurement (Army) funds; 2020 Army Office of the Chief of Army Reserve funds; and Navy procurement funds in the amount of $14,434,397 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

C2RL Inc.,* Alcoa, Tenn., was awarded a $9,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect and engineering in support of the Tennessee Air and Army National Guard. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2025. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, Nashville, Tenn., is the contracting activity (W50S98-20-D-0001).

Translang Ltd.,* Waynesboro, Va., was awarded a $7,336,562 firm-fixed-price contract to provide training and support services to ensure the continued sustainment and development of United Arab Emirates National Defense College. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Waynesboro, Va., with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2022. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (United Arab Emirates) funds in the amount of $7,336,562 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (W900KK-20-C-0009).



U.S. Navy

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $32,192,842 firm-fixed-price contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-15-C-5420 to complete engineering and manufacturing development software development, testing and support to complete the government operational test and evaluation of the Block II Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM). Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz. (93 percent); Koropi Attica, Greece (1 percent); Nashua, N.H., (1 percent); Andover, Mass., (1 percent); and Aranjuez, Spain (1 percent). The following locations are less than 1 percent each and make up the remaining 3 percent: Hengelo Ov, Netherlands; San Jose, Calif.; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Eight Mile Plains Brisbane, Australia; Cambridge, Canada; Goleta, Calif.; Mosheim, Tenn.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Rio Rancho, N.M.; Landenberg, Penn.; Golden, Colo.; Glendale, Calif.; Woodridge, Ill.; Petaluma, Calif.; Newmarket, Canada; Warrington, Penn.; Cincinnati, Ohio; Danvers, Mass.; Irvine, Calif.; Westlake Village, Calif.; Moorpark, Calif.; and Gilbert, Ariz.. The ESSM program is an international cooperative effort to design, develop, test and procure ESSM missiles. The ESSM provides enhanced ship defense. Work is expected to be completed by August 2021. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and 2019 and 2020 Other Customer Funds, International funding in the amount of $26,065,965 will be obligated at the time of award. Funds in the amount of $560,210 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract modification was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4) – international agreement. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

United Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Engines, East Hartford, Conn., is awarded a $21,227,308 modification (P00021) to previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract N00019-18-C-1021. This modification exercises an option to procure additional Lot 15 F135 propulsion systems long lead components, parts and materials in support of the Navy, the Marine Corps and the governments of the United Kingdom and Italy’s F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Ind., (80 percent); and Bristol, United Kingdom (20 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,171,706; and non-Department of Defense participant funds in the amount $6,055,602 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Aerospace Systems, Melbourne, Fla., is awarded an $8,269,563 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost order N00019-20-F-5008 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-20-G-0005. This order provides for aircrew, flight test engineering, instrumentation, aircraft technicians and test management personnel to support E-2D Integrated Test Team Delta System/software configuration builds. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., (91 percent); and Melbourne, Fla., (9 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,626,041 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Systems and Technology Research, Woburn, Mass., is awarded a $7,735,180 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to develop a binary structure inference system to extract software properties from binary code to support repository-based reverse engineering for assured micro-patching that minimizes lifecycle maintenance and sustainment costs. This four-year contract includes one two-year option period which, if exercised, will bring the potential value of this contract to an estimated $9,135,073. All work will be performed in Woburn, Mass.. The period of performance of the base award is from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2024. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through June 2026. Funds in the amount of $1,150,000 will be obligated at the time of award. The type of obligated funds will be for research, development, test and evaluation (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency broad agency announcement solicitation published on the beta.SAM.gov website. Thirty-four proposals were received and 12 were selected for award. The Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N66001-20-C-4019).

*Small Business









