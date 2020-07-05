Advertisement

On Sunday, July 5, the community together to wish 98-year-old Tom Conroy Sr. a happy birthday.

Seventy-five years ago, Conroy was turning wrenches, and joining Army Air Corps aircrews on anti-submarine warfare patrols during World War II.

Approximately 100 veteran friends and supporters serenaded Tom with “Happy Birthday.” Included in the celebration were motorcyclists from Patriot Guard Riders, Patriot Crusaders, American Legion Riders, also vet motorists and veterans supporters from Coffee4Vets, Vets4veterans, Point Man Antelope Valley and more.

While Conroy served in World War II, his father served in World War I, his grandfather in the Spanish-American War, and his son, Tom Jr., served with the 9th Infantry in Vietnam. That’s four generations of service! As if that wasn’t enough, Tom Sr. volunteered with the Marine Corps Reserves during the Korean War.

Dave Corbin, Patriot Guard Ride Captain for the Antelope Valley, called the escort to attention, saluted, and it was time to have some birthday cake.

Tom Sr., said “Thank you,” to all that came out, and “I’m staying for the cake.”

Tom Jr., thanked everyone who came to honor his father. “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”









