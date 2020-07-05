Happy Birthday!

0
13
Members of the SoCal Patriot Guard Riders and Patriot Crusaders lead a parade convoy down the streets of Lancaster, Calif., July 5, in honor of World War II and Korean Veteran Tom Conroy Sr., who turns 98 on July 6. Conroy was joined with several generations of family members that included his three children as they watched nearly 100 well-wishers cruise past his granddaughter's Lancaster home to express their birthday wishes to him. (Photograph by Evelyn Kristo)
Advertisement

On Sunday, July 5, the community together to wish 98-year-old Tom Conroy Sr. a happy birthday.

Seventy-five years ago, Conroy was turning wrenches, and joining Army Air Corps aircrews on anti-submarine warfare patrols during World War II.

Approximately 100 veteran friends and supporters serenaded Tom with “Happy Birthday.” Included in the celebration were motorcyclists from Patriot Guard Riders, Patriot Crusaders, American Legion Riders, also vet motorists and veterans supporters from Coffee4Vets, Vets4veterans, Point Man Antelope Valley and more.

SoCal Patriot Guard Riders Ride Captain, David Corbin, left, addresses a group of well-wishers gathered to wish World War II and Korean War veteran, Thomas Conroy Sr. a happy 98th birthday July 5, 2020, in Lancaster, Calif. Corbin, who organized the drive-by parade with Conroy’s granddaughter Stacey Platt, pictured top right, led nearly 100 bikes and vehicles down the streets of the Lancaster neighborhood to honor the veteran. (Photograph by Evelyn Kristo)

While Conroy served in World War II, his father served in World War I, his grandfather in the Spanish-American War, and his son, Tom Jr., served with the 9th Infantry in Vietnam. That’s four generations of service! As if that wasn’t enough, Tom Sr. volunteered with the Marine Corps Reserves during the Korean War.

Dave Corbin, Patriot Guard Ride Captain for the Antelope Valley, called the escort to attention, saluted, and it was time to have some birthday cake.

Tom Sr., said “Thank you,” to all that came out, and “I’m staying for the cake.”

Tom Jr., thanked everyone who came to honor his father. “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”
 
 
 

Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR