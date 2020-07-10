Pilot safe following A-29 crash in Afghanistan

An Afghan pilot conducts training in an A-29 Super Tucano over Kabul, Afghanistan as part of the Train Advise and Assist Command's (TAAC-Air) mission. The mission of TAAC-Air is to train, advise and assist Afghan partners to develop a professional, capable and sustainable Afghan air force. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Maygan Straight)
A U.S. Air Force pilot is safe after the Afghan air force A-29 Super Tucano he was flying crashed in Afghanistan.

The pilot was on a training flight and managed to eject before the crash. The pilot was safely recovered afterwards.

U.S. Forces-Afghanistan said did not specify where the crash happened.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

The A-29 is a turboprop aircraft produced by Embraer and Sierra Nevada Corps. It is the Afghan air force’s main light attack aircraft and is used for close air support. While the aircraft has two seats, it can be flown by a single pilot.

The U.S. Air Force leads the efforts in Kabul, Afghanistan, to train Afghan pilots. The Afghan air force has 25 Super Tucano’s in country, with a further 10 at Moody Air Force Base, Ga., for training.
 
 
 

