Pilot safe following A-29 crash in Afghanistan

A U.S. Air Force pilot is safe after the Afghan air force A-29 Super Tucano he was flying crashed in Afghanistan.

The pilot was on a training flight and managed to eject before the crash. The pilot was safely recovered afterwards.

U.S. Forces-Afghanistan said did not specify where the crash happened.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

The A-29 is a turboprop aircraft produced by Embraer and Sierra Nevada Corps. It is the Afghan air force’s main light attack aircraft and is used for close air support. While the aircraft has two seats, it can be flown by a single pilot.

The U.S. Air Force leads the efforts in Kabul, Afghanistan, to train Afghan pilots. The Afghan air force has 25 Super Tucano’s in country, with a further 10 at Moody Air Force Base, Ga., for training.









