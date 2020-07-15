DOD names acting undersecretary of Defense for Research, Engineering

Advertisement

Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper announced July 13 that Michael J.K. Kratsios had been designated to serve as Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, effective July 10, 2020.

“In seeking to fill this position we wanted someone with experience in identifying and developing new technologies and working closely with a wide range of industry partners,” said Secretary Esper. “We think Michael is the right person for this job and we are excited to have him on the team.”

Kratsios is the Chief Technology Officer of the United States and has led the development and execution of the Administration’s national technology policy agenda since 2017. Under his leadership, the White House has launched important National initiatives and strategic plans for artificial intelligence, quantum computing, autonomous vehicles, commercial drones, STEM education, and advanced manufacturing. He has been integral in the President’s efforts to expand 5G and broadband communications nationwide.

Kratsios is responsible for architecting the American AI Initiative, standing up the National Quantum Coordination Office, and, most recently, launching of the COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium. Kratsios has represented the United States in multiple international fora, leading U.S. delegations at the G7, G20, and OECD.

In August 2019, the U.S. Senate unanimously confirmed Kratsios as the fourth Chief Technology Officer of the United States.

Dr. Mark Lewis will serve as the Acting Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. He will also remain in his current role as Director of Defense Research and Engineering for Modernization.









