News Briefs – July 15, 2020

Strike at Navy shipbuilder in Maine enters a 4th week

BATH, Maine–A strike at Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works entered a fourth week on July 13 with no talks between the company and the union representing 4,300 production workers.

Both the company and Machinists Local S6 met separately with a federal mediator last week, but there has been no resumption of talks.

Shipbuilders went on strike June 22 after overwhelmingly rejecting a three-year contract proposal from the company.

The dispute isn’t over money. The company offered annual 3 percent raises but the union is focused on the hiring of subcontractors, changes in work rules and issues involving seniority.

The company has maintained that it has the right to hire subcontractors but wants to streamline the process to be competitive. AP



American Airlines threatens to cancel some Boeing Max orders

American Airlines is warning Boeing that it could cancel some overdue orders for the grounded 737 Max unless the plane maker helps line up new financing for the jets, according to people familiar with the discussions.

American’s stand comes as airlines are finding financing increasingly difficult and expensive as the coronavirus pandemic has crippled their operations.

American had 24 Max jets before they were grounded in March 2019. It has orders for 76 more but wants Boeing to help arrange financing for 17 planes for which previous financing has or will soon expire, according to three people who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private talks between the companies.

If the companies can’t reach an agreement, American could use Max financing that is about to expire to pay for jets from Boeing’s archrival Airbus, one of the people said.

Chicago-based Boeing said in a statement that it is working with customers during “an unprecedented time for our industry as airlines confront a steep drop in traffic,” but did not comment on the talks with American. The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline declined to comment. AP









