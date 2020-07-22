Countdown To Mars Social

Advertisement

Launching to Mars is hard — and in these times, even harder — but NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover team has met the challenge.

This robotic astrobiologist and scientist is headed to the Red Planet to seek signs of ancient life, pave the way for human explorers, and collect rock and soil samples for future return to Earth.

We’re almost at the finish line to launch: final preparations are underway, as the rover and its Atlas V rocket get ready for liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Fla., on July 30, 2020.

While we cannot invite the public to a face-to-face NASA Social event due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are excited to have you participate virtually and #CountdownToMars with us!

The #CountdownToMars NASA Social is taking the form of a Facebook group that is open to any social media users who can join by answering a few simple questions and agreeing to adhere to the guidelines of the group.

NASA Social participants will get a chance to:

– Connect virtually with like-minded space enthusiasts as we #CountdownToMars

– Receive a NASA Social badge that you can share online or print at home

– Virtually tour NASA facilities at Kennedy Space Center

– Interact with NASA team members in real time

– View the launch of the Atlas V rocket that will send Perseverance to Mars

NASA Social registration for the Perseverance launch opens on Facebook on July 17. All social applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Virtual tours will begin one day prior to the launch date (July 30).

By applying to the group, you are explicitly agreeing to the group’s rules as set forth by NASA. Please note that all membership questions must be answered to be accepted to the group.

The group will be archived one week after the launch and will relaunch prior to the rover landing on Mars.

Not on Facebook but still interested in joining?

There are lots of ways that you can participate in the #CountdownToMars mission!

– Watch the launch and all pre-launch activities on NASA TV, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn

– Share your #CountdownToMars for a chance to be featured on our social media accounts.

– We can’t take you to Mars (yet!) but we can bring Mars to you virtually! Put yourself on the launch pad, on the Red Planet, or next to the rover with our Mars Photo Booth.

– The 10.9 million names flying with Perseverance are already on board, but we’re taking reservations! Send Your Name to Mars on NASA’s next flight to the Red Planet.

Do I need to have a Facebook account to register for the virtual NASA Social?

Yes. This event is designed for people who:

– Actively use multiple social networking platforms and tools to disseminate information to a unique audience.

– Regularly produce new content that features multimedia elements.

– Have the potential to reach a large number of people using digital platforms.

– Reach a unique audience, separate and distinctive from professional news media and/or NASA audiences.

– Must have an established history of posting content on social media platforms.

– Have previous postings that are highly visible, respected and widely recognized.

Users on all social networks are encouraged to use the hashtag #CountdownToMars. Updates and information about the event will be shared on Twitter via @NASASocial and @NASAKennedy, and via posts to Facebook and Instagram.

How do I register?

Register for this event on the designated Facebook page beginning on Friday, July 17. You’ll need to answer a few questions and agree to follow rules and guidelines. If approved, participants will be added on a rolling basis up until launch. Please note: By applying to the group, you are explicitly agreeing to the group’s rules as set forth by NASA. All membership questions must be answered to be accepted to the group.

Can I register if I am not a U.S. citizen?

Yes! This is a global NASA Social, and we would love for you to be a part of it.

When will I know if I am selected?

After registrations have been received and processed, you will receive a Facebook notification letting you know that you have been accepted to the group.

What if I don’t have a Facebook account?

If you don’t have a Facebook account, you’re welcomed to watch and participate in the launch by tuning in on July 30 for the launch broadcast. You can watch live on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn or NASA TV.

What if the launch date changes?

Hundreds of different factors can cause a scheduled launch date to change multiple times. The launch date will not be official until after the Flight Readiness Review. If the launch date changes prior to then, NASA may adjust the date of the NASA Social accordingly to coincide with the new target launch date. NASA will notify registrants of any changes on the Facebook group.

If the launch is postponed, attendees will be able to watch the launch at a later date on the Facebook group.

Check back on http://www.nasa.gov/social for updates.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact