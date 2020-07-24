Advertisement

U.S. Air Force

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Md., has been awarded a $495,482,136 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Instrumentation Range Support Program. This contract provides for serviceable components and subsystems for instrumentation tracking systems, worldwide for both foreign and domestic government agencies to include radars, telemetry and optical range mission systems, flight termination systems, data acquisition systems and Global Positioning Systems. Work will be performed on participating ranges in the program, including Air Force, Army, Navy, NASA, Department of Energy, as well as foreign ranges in the United Kingdom, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Republic of Korea and Switzerland. Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $116,235 are being obligated on a delivery order at the time of award. This contract has a ceiling amount of $945,234,462. The 45th Contracting Squadron, Patrick Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA2521-20-D-0005).

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., (FA8694-20-D-0400); General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., (FA8694-20-D-0600); Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems Inc., Oklahoma City, Okla., (FA8694-20-D-0700); and Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Palmdale, Calif., (FA8694-20-D-0900), have each been awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with a shared ceiling of $400,000,000 for all subsequent competitively selected delivery orders in support of the Skyborg Vanguard Program. Skyborg is an autonomous attritable aircraft capable of achieving a diverse set of missions to generate massed combat power; delivering a future Air Force which can deter, blunt and defeat peer adversaries. The Skyborg prototyping, experimentation and autonomy development contract will be used to deliver missionized prototypes in support of operational experimentation and develop the first Skyborg air platform with modular hardware and software payloads that will incorporate the Skyborg autonomy core system and enable manned/unmanned teaming. The locations of performance are to be determined at the order level and are expected to be completed by July 2026. These awards are being made as a result of a competitive acquisition and 18 offers were received. No funds are obligated on the awards and funding will be provided on each individual order. Air Force Life Cycle Management, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Accenture Federal Services LLC, Arlington, Va., has been awarded an $89,615,577 multiple-year firm-fixed-price contract action to sustain existing infrastructures and establish new cloud common infrastructure and services for Air Force enterprise resource planning: Air Force Integrated Personnel and Pay System, Defense Enterprise Accounting and Management System, and maintenance, repair and overhaul initiative. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia; Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio; Maxwell AFB-Gunter Annex, Ala.; Randolph AFB, Texas; and other locations as required. Work is expected to be completed by July 31, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 28 offers were received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $5,000,000; and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,750,340 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Maxwell AFB – Gunter Annex, Ala., is the contracting activity (FA8771-20-C-0014).

Advanced Concepts Enterprises Inc., Shalimar, Fla., has been awarded a $43,099,833 firm-fixed-price contract for command and control contract academic training, courseware development and distance learning training program. This contract provides services for training support/mission system interface and staff support services to the Control and Reporting Center, Battle Control Center, Air Operations Center and Tactical Air Control Party missions at various locations. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $43,099,834. Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2025. This award is a result of a 100 percent small business set-aside competitive acquisition and six offers were received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $943,015 are being obligated at time of award for the phase-in period. Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity (FA4890-20-C-0013).



U.S. Army

SRC Inc., North Syracuse, N.Y., was awarded a $425,870,432 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price) contract for development, production, deployment and support of the Expeditionary-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft System Integrated Defeat System (E-LIDS). Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 26, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-20-D-0032).

AHI, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $73,999,755 modification (PZ0014) to contract W58RGZ-18-C-0007 for 15 UH-72 D-2 production aircraft and options to procure three additional D-2 production aircraft, 18 jettisonable cockpit doors, 14 engine inlet barrier filters and 14 environmental control units. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020 aircraft procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $73,999,755 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Barlovento LLC, Dothan, Ala., was awarded a $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to support the advanced contract initiative for emergency temporary roof repairs for the Gulf Coast of the continental U.S. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity (W9128F-20-D-0043).

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Conn., was awarded a $19,511,833 firm-fixed-price contract for overhaul and repair of the tail rotor blade with pitch horn replacement for UH60 Blackhawk aircraft. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 23, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-20-F-0473).

Indtai Inc.,* Vienna, Va., was awarded a $9,598,566 firm-fixed-price contract for educational support services in support of the U.S. Army Continuing Education System. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 27, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $8,487,090 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-20-C-0012).

Modern Technology Solutions Inc.,* Alexandria, Va., was awarded an $8,613,292 modification (P00023) to contract W9133L-16-F-0027 for continued modernization and engineering services for the Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of July 26, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operational test and evaluation, defense funds in the amount of $8,613,292 were obligated at the time of the award. National Guard Bureau, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.



U.S. Navy

Wu and Associates Inc.,* Mt. Laurel, N.J. (N62473-20-D-1103); Macro Z Technology,* Santa Ana, Calif., (N62473-20-D-1104); Corbara MGS JV,* National City, Calif., (N62473-20-D-1105); Pacific West Builders,* Simi Valley, Calif., (N62473-20-D-1106); Ahtna-CDM JV,* Irvine, Calif., (N62473-20-D-1107); Insight Pacific LLC,* Brea, California (N62473-20-D-1108); Dimensions Construction Inc.,* San Diego, Calif., (N62473-20-D-1112); and I. E. Pacific Inc.,* Escondido, Calif., (N62473-20-D-1120), are awarded a $99,999,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contract for new construction, renovation and repair by design-build or design-bid-build of general construction projects located primarily within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southwest area of responsibility in California. The maximum dollar value including one two-year base period and one three-year option period for all eight contracts combined is $99,999,000. Wu and Associates Inc. is being awarded an initial task order at $633,000 to design and construct repairs for Building 16139, Naval Air Weapons Station, China Lake, Calif. All work on these contracts will be performed at various government installations located in California. The work to be performed provides for new construction, renovation and repair within the North American Industry Classification System (Code 236220). The various types of construction projects may include, but are not limited to, administration buildings; academic and applied instruction training facilities; maintenance/repair facilities; military operations facilities; aircraft hangars; fire stations; office buildings; laboratories; dining facilities; related structures; and other similar facilities located in California. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by July 2021. The terms of the contracts are not to exceed 60 months and work is expected to be completed by July 2025. Fiscal 2020 Navy working capital funds; and operations and maintenance (Navy) (O&M, N) contract funds in the amount of $668,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy); Navy working capital funds; O&M, N; and O&M, Marine Corps. This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website and 36 proposals were received. These eight contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. The NAVFAC Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Fla., is awarded an $11,179,001 cost reimbursement contract for the development of a next-generation, high-intake, compact, defined excitation bathyphotometer sensor for natural oceanic bioluminescence assessments. Work will be performed in Boca Raton, Florida, and is expected to be completed by July 2025. The total cumulative value of this contract, including a 48-month base period and one 12-month option year, is $11,179,001. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,179,001 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under N00014-20-S-B001, “Long Range broad agency announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science and Technology.” Since proposals are received throughout the year under the long range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-20-C-2035).



Defense Advanced Reseaerch Projects Agency

SRI International, Menlo Park, Calif., was awarded a $10,991,741 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for a research project under the Semantic Forensics (SemaFor) program. The SemaFor program will develop technologies to automatically detect, attribute and characterize falsified, multi-modal media assets (e.g., text, audio, image, video) to defend against large-scale, automated disinformation attacks. Work will be performed in Menlo Park, Calif.; Baltimore, Md.; Buffalo, N.Y.; and Pittsburgh, Penn., with an expected completion date of July 2024. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,713,323 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition under an open broad agency announcement and 37 offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR0011-20-C-0124).



Defense Logistics Agency

DCX-CHOL Enterprises Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $8,125,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for grip assemblies. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The initial delivery order (SPRDL1-20-F-0297) for $225,000 will be issued at the same time as the contract. Location of performance California, with a July 20, 2025, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich., (SPRDL1-20-D-0108).

*Small Business









