Headlines – July 27, 2020

News

After the USS Bonhomme Richard catastrophe, a far-reaching crackdown on fire safety-

U.S. Navy brass is telling sailors and contractors to put fire safety at the center of their work in the shipyards and on the waterfront in the wake of a catastrophic fire aboard the amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard.



Trump vows bases named for Confederate leaders ‘will not be changing’-

President Donald Trump vowed on Friday that military bases named for Confederate leaders “will not be changing” despite congressional momentum on the issue, another increase in tensions over the issue of Confederate symbolism in the military.



Trump admin officially makes it easier to export military drones-

The U.S. State Department has officially loosened restrictions on exporting military-grade unmanned aerial vehicles to foreign nations, a move long sought by the defense industry.





Business

Singaporean CH-47F helo spotted in Delaware, with registration data suggesting 16 are on order-

The first Boeing CH-47F Chinook heavy-lift helicopter for Singapore’s Air Force is undergoing flight tests in the United States, with registration data showing that the Southeast Asian nation has 16 of the helicopters on order.



Boeing preps for next test of U.S. Navy’s future aerial tanker drone-

The U.S. Navy’s aircraft carrier-borne tanker drone, the MQ-25 Stingray, is preparing to head into the fall resuming test flights, this time with the crucial fuel store pod attached.



These companies will work on R2-D2-like drone helper for Air Force pilots-

Four defense companies have been selected to begin work on the U.S. Air Force’s Skyborg program, which aims to pair artificial intelligence with a human piloting a fighter jet.





Defense

Meet the ‘Smuzzle,’ the Army’s new hybrid suppressor that reduces sound, recoil and flash-

Army scientists have developed a combination suppressor and muzzle brake that keeps machine guns on target and quieter on the battlefield — a boon for the tactical-level soldier’s accuracy and movement.



U.S. Army plans long-range missile fly-offs for future helicopters-

The U.S. Army plans to conduct a few fly-offs to test possible long-range precision munitions for its fleet of future helicopters, according to the chief of operations in charge of the service’s Future Vertical Lift modernization efforts.



Racial justice turns to Navy ships named for Confederate battles, segregationists-

Statues have been toppled. Flags have been lowered. America’s reckoning with its history of racism has spread across the country and is now casting its eyes toward the sea.





Veterans

House passes largest VA budget ever, but partisan fights threaten its future-

House lawmakers advanced the largest budget in Veterans Affairs history on July 24, but the spending package faces an uncertain future in the Senate and even tougher odds if it reaches the White House.



Veterans Affairs police would be required to use body cameras under new proposal-

Veterans Affairs police officers would be mandated to wear body cameras to record interactions on department campuses and dramatically increase their conflict resolution training as part of a slate of new suicide prevention bills being introduced in the House.



Effort to change VA motto triggers heated exchange in hearing-

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ No. 2 official outlined steps aimed at “changing the culture” of the VA to curb sexual harassment of employees and patients, but said she drew the line at changing the agency’s iconic motto quoting President Abraham Lincoln.









