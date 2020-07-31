Airman’s journey home

Advertisement

The Honor Guard from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and Patriot Guard Riders, American Legion Riders of the Antelope Valley provided a ceremonial escort for Senior Airman Cody Chrisman on his final journey home to Colorado.

Personnel and volunteers gathered early at Halley Olsen Funeral Home for salute and escort for Chrisman, who was killed in a traffic accident in Rosamond, Calif., on July 14. Riders and volunteers from Coffee4Vets and Vets4veterans gathered early July 31 for the final salute and send off before escorted ride to Los Angeles International Airport.

