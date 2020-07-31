Airman’s journey home

Senior Airman Cody Chrisman (Courtesy photograph)
The Honor Guard from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and Patriot Guard Riders, American Legion Riders of the Antelope Valley provided a ceremonial escort for Senior Airman Cody Chrisman on his final journey home to Colorado.

Personnel and volunteers gathered early at Halley Olsen Funeral Home for salute and escort for Chrisman, who was killed in a traffic accident in Rosamond, Calif., on July 14. Riders and volunteers from Coffee4Vets and Vets4veterans gathered early July 31 for the final salute and send off before escorted ride to Los Angeles International Airport.

The Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Honor Guard provide an escort for Senior Airman Cody Chrisman who died in a July 14, 2020, traffic accident. (Photograph by Atherine Blanco)

 
 
 
 
The Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Honor Guard provide an escort for Senior Airman Cody Chrisman while a member of the American Legion Riders Chapter 311 renders a salute. (Photograph by Atherine Blanco)

 
 
 
 
Patriot Guard Riders and American Legion Riders of the Antelope Valley were on hand for the start of Senior Airman Cody Chrisman’s final journey home to Colorado. (Photograph by Atherine Blanco)

 
 
 
 
Chief Master Sergeant Ian D. Eishen, Command Chief Master Sergeant for the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., was also on hand for the honors. (Photograph by Atherine Blanco)

 
 
 
 
Air Force personnel from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., were on hand July 31 to honor Senior Airman Cody Chrisman as he began his final journey home to Colorado. (Photograph by Atherine Blanco)

 
 
 
 
From left: Tony Tortolano, board member for Coffee4Vets, Chief Master Sgt. Ian Eishen, command chief master sergeant for the 412th Test Wing, and Juan Blanco, president of Coffee4Vets, were on hand to honor Senior Airman Cody Chrisman July 31, 2020. (Photograph by Atherine Blanco)

 
 
 

