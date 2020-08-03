Advertisement

U.S. Air Force

ARES Security, Vienna, Va., (FA8612-20-D-0064); AT&T, Oakton, VA., (FA8612-20-D-0050); Centauri, Chantilly, Va., (FA8612-20-D-0051); Cogniac, San Jose, California (FA8612-20-D-0052); NanoVMs, San Francisco, Calif., (FA8612-20-D-0057); Pacific Defense, El Segundo, Calif., (FA8612-20-D-0040); SRC Inc., North Syracuse, N.Y., (FA8612-20-D-0060); and Systematic, Centreville, Va., (FA8612-20-D-0061), have been awarded $950,000,000 in indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts to compete for future efforts associated with the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). These contracts provide for the development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms. The locations of performance are to be determined at the contract direct order level and are expected to be completed May 28, 2025. These awards are the result of fair and open competition. Initial delivery orders will be fully funded using fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds. Air Force Life Cycle Management, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

FSCX Inc., Lawton, Okla., has been awarded a not-to-exceed $82,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, single award contract for survival, evasion, resistance and escape (SERE) training support services. This contract provides for SERE training qualified contractor personnel to augment 336 Training Group active SERE specialists in the instruction of all aspects of SERE academics, laboratories and field operations. Work will be performed at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash.; and Joint Base San Antonio – Lackland, Texas, and is expected to be completed August 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and five offers were received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,985,557 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Installation Contracting Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA3002-20-D-0009).

Gotham LLC, San Diego, Calif., has been awarded a not-to-exceed $42,096,543 firm-fixed-price contract for operations of high capacity lab SARS-CoV-2 Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments certified lab, laboratory validation studies, training, custom software interfaces to the electronic health records and 250,000 collection kits, shipping, and test results. Work will be performed at all Department of Defense clinical military treatment facilities within the U.S. and is expected to be completed Oct. 31, 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (FA7014-20-C-031).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $34,177,354 firm-fixed-price modification (P00031) to contract FA8615-17-C-6045 for the Service Life Extension Program for the Republic of Korea’s F-16 aircraft. Work will be performed in the Republic of Korea and is expected to be completed Aug. 15, 2026. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales in the full amount will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

METIS Solutions LLC, Arlington, Va., has been awarded a $26,951,536 firm-fixed-price modification (P0004) to contract FA4890-19-F-A095 for counter threat finance. The contract modification exercises Option Year One. Work will be performed in Afghanistan, National Capital Region, and Florida, and is expected to be completed Sept. 27, 2024. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $23,455,736 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $50,348,521. Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Hampton, Va., is the contracting activity.

Range Generation Next LLC, Sterling, Va., has been awarded a $9,159,458 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00305) to contract FA8806-15-C-0001 for the Range Communications Facility timing and sequencing project. This modification supports on-going launch and test range requirements. The primary locations of performance are the Eastern Range, Patrick Air Force Base, Fla.; and the Western Range, Vandenberg AFB, Calif., and work is expected to be completed Sept. 26, 2024. Fiscal 2020 Space procurement funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of this contract is $923,704,040. Space and Missile Systems Center, Peterson AFB, Colo., is the contracting activity.



U.S. Transportation Command

Crowley Government Services Inc., Jacksonville, Fla., has been awarded a modification (P00011) on contract HTC711-17-D-R003 in the estimated amount of $328,000,000. This modification provides continued surface transportation coordination services for the movement of freight within the continental U.S. (CONUS) and Canada under the Department of Defense Freight Transportation Services program to the Defense Logistics Agency and Defense Contract Management Agency. Work will be performed CONUS and in Canada. The period of performance is from Aug. 1, 2020, to July 31, 2021. Fiscal 2020 transportation working capital fund funds were obligated at award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract from $438,285,829 to $766,285,829. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Erickson Helicopters Inc., Portland, Ore., has been awarded a contract modification (P00008) on contract HTC711-18-D-R023 in the estimated amount of $30,180,354. This modification provides continued air transportation services to the U.S. Pacific Command. Work will be performed at Edwin Andrews Air Base, Philippines. The option period of performance is from Sept. 28, 2020, to Sept. 27, 2021. Fiscal 2020 transportation working capital funds will be obligated at task order award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract from $57,781,994 to $87,962,348. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Jones Stevedoring Co., Seattle, Wash., has been awarded a $23,924,794 firm-fixed-price contract (HTC711-20-D-R045) to provide stevedoring and terminal services at ports in Tacoma, Olympia, Everett, and Grays Harbor, Washington. Work will be performed primarily at Tacoma, Olympia, Everett and Grays Harbor, Wash.. The contract base period of performance is from Aug. 1, 2020, to July 31, 2025. Fiscal 2020 transportation working capital funds were obligated at award. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. Inc., McLean, Va., has been awarded a $10,445,294 task order (HTC711-20-F-D069) to provide non-personal advisory and assistance service for analytic and engineering support for U.S. Transportation Command and its component commands in support of the Joint Deployment and Distribution Enterprise. Work will be performed at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. The contract base period of performance is from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2021 transportation working capital funds will be obligated at award. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.



Defense Logistics Agency

Tesoro Refining and Marketing Co., San Antonio, Texas (SPE602-20-D-0497, $474,879,154); BP North America Products Inc., Chicago, Ill., (SPE602-20-D-0502, $382,860,418); Valero Marketing and Supply Co., San Antonio, Texas (SPE602-20-D-0492, $292,395,776); PAR Hawaii Refining, Kapolei, Hawaii (SPE602-20-D-0494, $202,881,454); Petro Star Inc.,* Anchorage, Alaska (SPE602-20-D-0496, $143,705,408); US Oil and Refining Co., Tacoma, Wash., (SPE602-20-D-0501, $133,711,119); Phillips 66 Co., Houston, Texas (SPE602-20-D-0499, $103,018,608); Chevron U.S.A. Inc., San Ramon, Calif., (SPE602-20-D-0498, $62,422,099); Sinclair Oil Corp.,* doing business as Sinclair, Salt Lake City, Utah (SPE602-20-D-0495, $43,766,148); and Wyoming Refining Co., Houston, Texas (SPE602-20-D-0493, $12,203,836), have each been awarded a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE602-20-R-0704 for various types of fuel. These were competitive acquisitions with 22 offers received. These are one-year contracts with a 30-day carryover. Locations of performance are Alaska, California, Wyoming, Texas, Washington, Hawaii, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Montana, Idaho, South Dakota and Oregon, with an Oct. 30, 2021, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency Energy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

GMS Industrial Supply Inc., Virginia Beach, Va., has been awarded a maximum $92,711,938 firm-fixed-price contract for shop equipment. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302.1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Virginia and California, with a Sept. 30, 2025, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7MX-20-D-0107).

American Surgical Instrument Repair LLC, Bellefontaine, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $33,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency electronic catalog. This was a competitive acquisition with 127 responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Ohio, with a July 30, 2025, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2DH-20-D-0045).

AM General LLC, South Bend, Ind., has been awarded a maximum $29,096,971 firm-fixed-price, requirements contract for High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicle diesel engines with containers. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Indiana, with a July 30, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2023 (Army) working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich., (SPRDL1-20-D-0126).

Aurora Industries LLC, Camuy, Puerto Rico (SPE1C1-19-D-1133 (P00010), $17,203,245); and Coachys & Associates LLC,** Roswell, Ga., (SPE1C1-19-D-1134 (P00004), $15,965,766), have each been awarded a modification exercising the one-year option period of a one-year base contract with one one-year option period for extreme cold/wet weather jackets. These are firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts under solicitation SPE1C1-18-R-0115. Locations of performance are Puerto Rico and Georgia, with a July 31, 2021, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a maximum $16,414,050 firm-fixed-price, definite-quantity contract for KC-135 aircraft structural component fittings (landing gear trunnions). This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Missouri, with an Aug. 31, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Va., (SPE4A5-20-F-343D).

Crown Clothing Co., Vineland, N.J., has been awarded a maximum $12,518,363 modification (P00014) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-18-D-1079) with four one-year option periods for various types of men’s coats. This is a fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is New Jersey, with an Aug. 8, 2021, ordering period end date. Using military service is Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

Synergy Logistics Services, North Kansas City, Mo., has been awarded a maximum $10,480,079 modification (P00002) to five-year contract SP3300-20-D-5001 with no option periods for warehousing services. This is a hybrid fixed-price, incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursement-no-fee contract. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract from $57,999,169 to $68,479,248. Locations of performance are Missouri and North Carolina, with an April 30, 2025, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency Distribution. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Penn.

Moog Inc., Components Group, Blacksburg, Va., has been awarded a maximum $9,587,599 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for slip ring assemblies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Virginia, with a July 29, 2025, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich., (SPRDL1-20-D-0066).



U.S. Special Operations Command

The Boeing Co, Ridley Park, Penn., was awarded a $265,022,000 firm-fixed-price, delivery order contract modification (P00001) to contract H92241-19-F-0091 for the procurement of nine MH-47G Chinook aircraft in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). This modification raises the contract ceiling to $285,800,000. Fiscal 2020 procurement funds in the amount of $265,022,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The majority of the work will be performed in Ridley Park and is expected to be completed February 2023. This contract is a non-competitive award and is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302.1. USSOCOM, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.



U.S. Navy

L3 Harris Corp., Clifton, N.J., is awarded a $104,029,328 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract will procure 35 full rate production Lot 17 Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures (IDECM) AN/ALQ-214A(V)4 Onboard Jammer (OBJ) systems; 14 Weapons Replaceable Assemblies (WRA)1 A(V)4s; 13 WRA2 A(V)4s, and repair of test assets and field support for in service IDECM AN/ALQ-214A(V)4 OBJ systems. Work will be performed in Clifton, N.J., (59 percent); San Jose, Calif., (14 percent); San Diego, Calif., (7 percent); Rancho Cordova, Calif., (5 percent); Mountain View, Calif., (3 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (12 percent). Work is expected to be completed August 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $103,329,328; and fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $700,000 will be obligated at time of award, $700,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0002).

RQ Construction LLC, Carlsbad, Calif., is awarded a $61,305,341 firm-fixed-price contract modification under indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award construction contract task order N40085-19-F-7171 for construction services for the Mariner Skills Training Center, Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. The total contract amount after exercise of this option will be $70,315,155. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia. The construction of a new two-story building will accommodate office, administration and training spaces along with a high-bay area. The high-bay area will accommodate several large bridge trainers and bridge trainer areas will simulate conditions from the bridge of a ship with the purpose of training a limited number of personnel at one time. Work is expected to be completed January 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Navy) contract funds will be obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via a multiple award construction contract and six proposals were received. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-19-D-9069).

Duke Energy Progress, Raleigh, N.C., is awarded a $54,380,341 modification under firm-fixed-price task order N40085-19-F-9960 for the implementation of eight energy conservation measures at Marine Corps Base, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The total task order value will be $92,375,334. Work will be performed in Camp Lejeune, N.C. The work to be performed provides for implementation of energy conservation measures that include energy management control system integration; surgical control repairs and legacy designs; water/waste water infrastructure repair and enhancements; emergency operation centers for water/waste water; supervisory controls and data acquisition life cycle operational standards; bipolar ionization up-fits for air handling units at bachelor enlisted quarters buildings; and parking lot and roadway lighting controls. The primary goal of the project is to reduce energy consumption and provide more resilient and sustainable facility infrastructure. Work is expected to be completed July 2023. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) contract funds in the amount of $54,380,341 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (GS-00P-14-BSD-1055).

Walsh Federal LLC, Chicago, Ill., is awarded a $37,327,630 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of an F-35 Lightning II combat aircraft training and simulator facility, Marine Corps Air Station, New River, N.C. Work will be performed in New River, N.C. The work to be performed will provide a one story simulator facility that will support six mission rehearsal trainers and full mission simulators, six deployable mission rehearsal trainers and support spaces which will include administrative, classroom and conference space. The facility will also include space for a Marine aviation training systems site and a night imaging and threat evaluation lab. The facility will be a reinforced concrete masonry unit building with seismic upgrades. It will be located on a pile of supported and reinforced concrete slabs on grade foundation with structural steel framing and a pre-finished insulated roof system with renewable energy features. Structural elements will allow for the expansion of the facility in the future if required. The facility will be constructed and certified for secure handling and storage of classified material and components to meet top secret/special access program facility classifications. Work is expected to be completed April 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $37,327,630 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website and six proposals were received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-20-C-0039).

AERMOR LCC, Virginia Beach, Va., is awarded $27,000,000 for a firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide test and evaluation support services for the commander, Operational Test and Evaluation Force Undersea Warfare Division. The contract will include a 60-month base ordering period with an additional six-month ordering period option pursuant of Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8, with an option to extend services. If options are exercised, the total ceiling value will increase to $30,000,000. All work will be performed in Norfolk, Va. The base ordering period is expected to be completed November 2025. If the option is exercised, the ordering period will be completed May 2026. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,500 will be obligated to fund the contract’s minimum amount. Funds will be issued as individual task orders are received and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted on beta.SAM.gov as a service-disabled, veteran-owned, small business set-aside using commercial items procedures. Three offers were received. The Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N00189-20-D-0014).

Q.E.D. Systems Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Va., is awarded an $18,105,774 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract in support of engineering services and technical services. Work will be performed at various locations throughout the world as assigned by each task order. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) engineering, technical, production and subsequent logistic support services (including personnel and facilities) require establishment and maintenance of rotatable pools of steam propulsion plant main steam and auxiliary steam system components, steam boiler appurtenances and associated equipment and spares required by NSWCPD Code 412. Work is expected to be completed July 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $500,000 will be obligated at time of award on the initial task order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the contracts opportunities at the beta.SAM.gov website and one offer was received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N64498-20-D-4025).

TEC-AECOM Pacific JV, Charlottesville, Va., is awarded a $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to increase the maximum dollar value of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for architect-engineering services. These services are for the preparation of National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) documents and environmental studies at various Navy and Marine Corps activities located within the Pacific Basin and Indian Ocean areas. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $88,000,000. Work will be performed predominantly in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (90 percent); and other areas within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Pacific area of responsibility (AOR) and may include services for other Department of Defense (DOD) or federal agencies (10 percent). The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, environmental planning services in the preparation, updating and reviewing of NEPA documents, environmental studies and technical services related to such documents as may be requested by the Department of the Navy and NAVFAC Pacific AOR. Work may also include services for other DOD or federal agencies. Work is expected to be completed July 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task order modifications as they are issued. Task order modifications will be primarily funded by customer reimbursable funds. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-11-D-1801).

Coastal Enterprises of Jacksonville Inc., Jacksonville, N.C., is awarded an $8,248,306 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification for the exercise of Option Four under contract for grounds maintenance services at Marine Corps Base, Camp Lejeune; Marine Corps Air Station, New River, N.C.; and other outlying locations. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $39,851,930. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, North Carolina. The work to be performed provides for grounds maintenance services that will maintain landscaping, mowing, trimming grass, weed control and fire ant treatment for the Camp Lejeune Complex. This includes commands such as the Naval Hospital, Marine Corps Special Operations Command and Department of Defense dependent schools. The option period is from August 2020 to July 2021. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) contract funds in the amount of $4,787,098 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-16-D-6318).

Bamforth Engineers and Surveyors Inc.,* Norfolk, Va., is awarded an $8,144,376 firm-fixed-price task order (N40085-20-F-6095) under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity architect-engineering contract for the full design of aircraft maintenance hangar P475 at Marine Corps Air Station, Beaufort, S.C. Work will be performed at the Marine Corps Air Station, South Carolina. The work to be performed will provide design and engineering services for a nine-bay aircraft maintenance and training hangars and a parking structure. The aircraft maintenance hangar is comprised of four distinct areas: the hangar bay, the shop and maintenance area, the administration and operations area and a secure area. Work is expected to be completed July 2021. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $8,144,376 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce online website and three proposals were received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-19-D-9164).

TOTE Services LLC, Jacksonville, Fla., is awarded a $7,965,634 modification for the firm-fixed-price portion of previously awarded contract N32205-18-C-3002 for operations and maintenance of the offshore petroleum discharge system vessels, USNS Wheeler and USNS Fast Tempo. This modification exercises the second of four one-year option periods of this contract. The vessels will continue to support the Military Sealift Command’s world-wide prepositioning requirements. Work will be performed at sea, worldwide and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by July 2023. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $7,965,634 are obligated for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal years. The Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Rochester, N.Y., is awarded a $7,791,645 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to exercise Ordering Period One under previously awarded contract M67004-19-D-0002. This modification provides for the refurbishment of Marine Corps radio components associated with controlled cryptographic communications. The option ordering period is August 1, 2020, through July 31, 2021. The modification increases the value of the basic contract to $15,305,690. Work will be performed in Rochester, N.Y. Fiscal 2020 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $437,974 will be obligated on the first delivery order at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Marine Corps Logistics Command, Albany, Ga., is the contracting activity.



U.S. Army

Duke Energy Progress LLC, Raleigh, N.C., was awarded a $50,998,450 firm-fixed-price contract to furnish financing, personnel, management, supplies, equipment, transportation and any other items and services not government furnished to install the energy conservation measures to meet Fort Bragg’s energy goals and objectives. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Fayetteville, N.C., with an estimated completion July 30, 2041. No funds were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-20-F-0052).

BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc., Radford, Va., was awarded a $35,683,004 modification (000824) to contract W52P1J-11-D-0013 for award of MK90 grain, the shipping of the grains and the return of the empty grain cages to Radford Army Ammunition Plant. Work will be performed in Radford, Va., with an estimated completion Dec. 21, 2021. Fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020 procurement of ammunition (Army) funds; and Foreign Military Sales (Afghanistan, Indonesia, Iraq, Morocco, Netherlands, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Singapore) funds in the amount of $35,683,004 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, Oak Brook, Ill., was awarded a $30,695,071 firm-fixed-price contract for beach nourishment from Brigantine Inlet to Great Egg Harbor Inlet, Absecon Island, Atlantic County, New Jersey. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Brigantine, N.J., with an estimated completion March 31, 2021. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $30,695,071 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (W912BU-20-C-0036).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Va., was awarded a $20,715,078 modification (P00077) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0014 for contractor logistics support services for government-owned, fixed-wing fleet performing Special Electronic Mission Aircraft missions. Work will be performed in Herndon, Va., with an estimated completion Aug. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $20,715,078 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., Mesa, Ariz., was awarded a $16,800,000 modification (P00050) to contract W58RGZ-16-C-0023 for the United Arab Emirates Apache AH-64E Program. Work will be performed in Mesa, Ariz., with an estimated completion Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (United Arab Emirates) funds in the amount of $16,800,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Mich., was awarded a $9,203,685 modification (000312) to contract W56HZV-18-D-0012 to adjust delivery schedule for 217 Kuwait M1A2K Abrams tanks. Work will be performed in Lima, Ohio, with an estimated completion June 30, 2022. Fiscal 2020 Foreign Military Sales (Kuwait) funds in the amount of $9,203,685 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., was awarded a $9,073,083 modification (P00333) to contract W56HZV-15-C-0095 to exercise available options to perform system technical support efforts. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisc., with an estimated completion Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Army) and procurement (defense-wide) funds in the amount of $9,073,083 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Randy Kinder Excavating Inc.,* Dexter, Mo., was awarded an $8,890,292 firm-fixed-price contract for clearing, snagging and channel excavation of Ditch 251 Upper in New Madrid and Pemiscot Counties, Mo.. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Dexter, Missouri, with an estimated completion Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2020 civil operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,890,292 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis, Tenn., is the contracting activity (W912EQ-20-C-0009).

Nextech Solutions LLC,* Orange Park, Fla., was awarded an $8,873,184 firm-fixed-price contract for procuring REDCOM Sigma System core and maintenance. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., with an estimated completion June 14, 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $8,873,184 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W56JSR-20-C-0006).

Babcock SDV LLC,* Arkansas City, Kansas, was awarded a $7,962,753 firm-fixed-price contract for furnishing all plant, labor and materials for clearing and snagging, top bank shaping, channel excavation, disposal of excavated materials, shoal removal and seeding and mulching. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Caruthersville, Mo., with an estimated completion June 1, 2022. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $7,962,753 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis, Tenn., is the contracting activity (W912EQ-20-C-0012).

Ashford Leebcor Enterprises,* Williamsburg, Va., was awarded a $7,711,655 firm-fixed-price contract to renovate Building 32 into a fitness center at the Defense Logistics Agency and Defense Supply Center, Richmond, Va. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed in Richmond, Virginia, with an estimated completion Aug. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2018 sustainment, restoration, maintenance funds in the amount of $7,711,655 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (W91236-20-C-2011).

Kearfott Corp.,* Black Mountain, N.C., was awarded a $7,190,506 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance and overhaul of the electro-mechanical actuator, a Black Hawk helicopter part. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion July 30, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-20-F-0491).

Washington Headquarters Services

Boston Consulting Group, Bethesda, Md., has been awarded an $8,340,080 firm-fixed-price contract. The contract provides planning, programming, budget execution and assessment, to include audit processes to modernize Marine Corps corporate governance. The objective of this action is to explore, rationalize, analyze, and report on requirements, resources, risks and their impacts (direct, secondary, tertiary). Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,340,080 are being awarded. The expected completion Dec. 18, 2020. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HQ0034-16-A-0003).



Defense Advanced Research Projects Agengy

Raytheon Co. Missile Systems, Tucson, Ariz., was awarded a modification to exercise options totaling $7,788,259 to previously awarded contract HR0011-19-C-0008 for a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency research project. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract from $51,895,419 to $59,683,678. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., with an expected completion December 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,703,322 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small Business

**Service-disabled veteran owned small business









