Headlines – August 3, 2020

Advertisement

News

Poland wraps deal for permanent U.S. troops, drones, special ops-

The United States will station a permanent garrison of troops in Poland, according to an agreement reached today between Washington and Warsaw. The announcement of the pact came just days after the Pentagon announced it was pulling 12,00 troops out of Germany.



Controversial nominee Tata appointed to top defense job, bypassing Congress-

In a move likely to anger Congress, the Defense Department announced Aug. 2 that controversial nominee Anthony Tata has been appointed to fill the No. 2 policy job at the Pentagon.





Business

Boeing wins $265 million to build more special ops Chinook helos-

The Army has awarded Boeing a $265 million contract to build nine more MH-47G Block II Chinook helicopters for the service’s Special Operations Aviation Command, according to a July 31 Defense Department contract announcement.



BAE Systems completes $1.9 billion acquisition of Raytheon’s military GPS business-

BAE Systems has completed its $1.9 billion purchase of Collins Aerospace’s military GPS business from Raytheon Technologies Corporation, BAE announced July 31.



These three companies submitted bids for Canada’s fighter competition-

The bids are in for Canada’s fighter competition, and three companies will go head-to-head for the chance to build 88 new jets.





Defense

There’s a movement building to reverse DOD’s policy on LGBTQ pride flag and other banners-

Dozens of House lawmakers on July 30 sent a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper calling for him to reverse a recent policy change banning display of LGBTQ pride flags in public areas at bases, saying it runs counter to the military’s stated goals of inclusion and respect.



Supreme Court won’t halt challenged border wall projects that use DoD funds-

The Supreme Court declined by a 5-4 vote July 31 to halt the Trump administration’s construction of portions of the border wall with Mexico following a recent lower court ruling that the administration improperly diverted money to the project.



Marine Corps plan to ditch tanks could burden the Army, experts say-

The Marine Corps is in the process of getting rid of its tanks in preparation for possible island-hopping missions in the Pacific, but the move could lead to a bitter inter-service divide if the Army is tasked with filling the gap, defense experts warned this week.



U.S. Navy prepares major surge of littoral combat ship deployments-

The U.S. Navy is taking major steps in an attempt to shake off years of false starts and setbacks with the Littoral Combat Ship program, an effort Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday said he’d oversee on his watch.





Veterans

Congress awards its highest honor to WWII crew of USS Indianapolis-

Congress has awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, its highest honor, to surviving crew members of the USS Indianapolis, the ship that delivered key components of the first nuclear bomb and was later sunk by Japan during World War II.



Remains of WWII pilot shot down over Italy returned to family in Nevada-

The remains of a World War II pilot whose aircraft was shot down over Italy have been returned to his family in northern Nevada.



Caregivers stipends set to expand to Vietnam veterans, older generations this fall-

Veterans Affairs officials are planning to expand caregivers stipends to additional families starting this October, one year after advocates had originally hoped for the financial assistance to be put in place.



Plan would mandate more research, assistance for veterans facing toxic exposure illnesses-

Veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals through burn pits, base water contamination or other military-related events would be given new testing and benefits access under legislation introduced in the Senate on July 31.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact