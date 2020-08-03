Advertisement

Competitors wait to see who won the Regional Best Warrior Competition during the award ceremony for the Region VII BWC held at Camp Williams, Utah, July 29, 2020. Guardsmen from Arizona, California, Colorado, Guam, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Hawaii participate in the competition for the chance to move on to the Army National Guard BWC later this year. Best Warrior Competitions are designed to test Soldiers’ mental and physical endurance with a variety of challenges to help the Army build strong and knowledgeable leaders.





Cpl. Daniel D’Ippolito, an infantry-soldier from the Arizona National Guard (left) and Sgt. Sidney Romero, a cavalry scout with the Nevada National Guard (right) received bags for winning the Region VII Best Warrior Competition held at Camp Williams, Utah, July 28, 2020. Guardsmen from Arizona, California, Colorado, Guam, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Hawaii participate in the competition for the chance to move on to the Army National Guard BWC later this year. Best Warrior Competitions are designed to test Soldiers’ mental and physical endurance with a variety of challenges to help the Army build strong and knowledgeable leaders.





Cpl. Daniel D’Ippolito, an infantry-soldier from the Arizona National Guard, has his ruck sack removed after completing a 11-mile ruck march for the Region VII Best Warrior Competition held at Camp Williams, Utah, July 29, 2020. Guardsmen from Arizona, California, Colorado, Guam, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Hawaii participate in the competition for the chance to move on to the Army National Guard BWC later this year. Best Warrior Competitions are designed to test Soldiers’ mental and physical endurance with a variety of challenges to help the Army build strong and knowledgeable leaders.





Staff Sgt. Anthony Sandoval, a human resources specialist with the 158 Medical Evaluation Board, Arizona National Guard, has his ruck sack removed after completing a 11-mile ruck march for the Region VII Best Warrior Competition held at Camp Williams, Utah, July 29, 2020. Guardsmen from Arizona, California, Colorado, Guam, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Hawaii participate in the competition for the chance to move on to the Army National Guard BWC later this year. Best Warrior Competitions are designed to test Soldiers’ mental and physical endurance with a variety of challenges to help the Army build strong and knowledgeable leaders.





Spec. Parsa Khawari, a cavalry scout with the Nevada National Guard, crossed the finish line, completing a 11-mile ruck march for the Region VII Best Warrior Competition held at Camp Williams, Utah, July 29, 2020. Guardsmen from Arizona, California, Colorado, Guam, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Hawaii participate in the competition for the chance to move on to the Army National Guard BWC later this year. Best Warrior Competitions are designed to test Soldiers’ mental and physical endurance with a variety of challenges to help the Army build strong and knowledgeable leaders.





Sgt. Sidney Romero, a cavalry scout with the Nevada National Guard, had his ruck sack removed after completing a 11-mile ruck march for the Region VII Best Warrior Competition held at Camp Williams, Utah, July 29, 2020. Guardsmen from Arizona, California, Colorado, Guam, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Hawaii participate in the competition for the chance to move on to the Army National Guard BWC later this year. Best Warrior Competitions are designed to test Soldiers’ mental and physical endurance with a variety of challenges to help the Army build strong and knowledgeable leaders.





Specialist Jesus Cruz, from the Charlie Troop, 1st Squadron, 18th Calvary, California National Guard zeros his rifle during the Region VII Best Warrior Competition at Camp Williams, Utah July 29, 2020. Guardsmen from Arizona, California, Colorado, Guam, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Hawaii participate in the competition for the chance to move on to the Army National Guard BWC later this year. Best Warrior Competitions are designed to test Soldiers’ mental and physical endurance with a variety of challenges to help the Army build strong and knowledgeable leaders.





Spec. Jesus Cruz (left) and Sgt. Alec Rantanen from the California National Guard approach the finish line of the ruck march at the Region VII Best Warrior Competition at Camp Williams, Utah July 29, 2020. Guardsmen from Arizona, California, Colorado, Guam, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Hawaii participate in the competition for the chance to move on to the Army National Guard BWC later this year. Best Warrior Competitions are designed to test Soldiers’ mental and physical endurance with a variety of challenges to help the Army build strong and knowledgeable leaders.









